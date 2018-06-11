Vivo NEX and NEX S pricing leak ahead of launch

The Vivo NEX series smartphones are to be announced on June 12 in China. In the meantime, the alleged pricing of the NEX and NEX S smartphones have been leaked online. We have already come across the leaked specifications, features, and design of the smartphone of late. Now, the latest information revealing its possible pricing is definitely an interesting one.

As per a post made by a Weibo user, the base variant of the Vivo NEX with the Snapdragon 710 SoC will be priced starting from 3798 yuan (approx. Rs. 40,000). The high-end variant of the smartphone with the Snapdragon 845 SoC, 8GB RAM and 256GB storage space will be priced at 4498 yuan (approx. Rs. 47,000).

Notably, these prices are not the final ones as these are just rumored pricing. But the pricing is not too expensive given the features of the upcoming Vivo smartphones. And, we expect that these smartphones will sell quickly at the given pricing.

Vivo NEX S specs

From the existing leaks, the NEX S is expected to be the top-end variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage space. The device is likely to pack a 6.59-inch display with a resolution of 2316 x 1080 pixels. The smartphone might arrive with a 4000mAh battery and sport an 8MP selfie camera, which will be a pop-up camera.

At the rear, there will be dual cameras with 12MP and 5MP sensors. The NEX S is likely to arrive with an under-display fingerprint sensor. The Vivo NEX likely to use a Snapdragon 710 SoC is believed to feature a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor instead of an under-display fingerprint sensor.

Connectivity wise the Vivo NEX S is said to offer Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz / 5GHz) 2×2 MIMO, Bluetooth 5 LE, GPS + GLONASS, USB Type-C. The smartphone is backed by a powerful 4,000mAh battery and runs on Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo).

However, these details have to be taken as speculations as there is no official confirmation or clarity from the company regarding the same. Let's wait until tomorrow to know more about the upcoming smartphones.