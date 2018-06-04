Vivo Nex with pop-up selfie camera teased ahead of launch

Vivo Nex is all set to be announced on June 12. While we are a week away from the unveiling of the device, an official teaser has been shared by the company. This teaser confirms that the device will feature a pop-up selfie camera, which is identical to the one we saw on the Vivo Apex unveiled at MWC 2018 as a concept phone.

The teaser posted by Vivo on its official Weibo handle confirms that the pop-up selfie camera. This camera will elevate from the top edge of the smartphone. The teaser also highlights that the device will provide a redefined camera experience with artificial intelligence.

Initially, the Vivo Apex concept phone was speculated to enter mass production in mid-2018. While the company has not revealed anything regarding the same, fresh reports suggested that the Vivo Nex will be launched instead of Apex. Presumably, Nex could enter mass production.

Back in May, Vivo shared an image on Weibo confirming the developments around Nex. The image tipped that there could be a half-screen fingerprint sensor, which was first spotted on the Apex. It is expected to have under the display ambient and proximity sensors.

Three variants of Vivo Nex likely

In a recent development, three variants of the Vivo Nex were spotted on the Chinese 3C certification site. These three variants are likely to be dubbed Nex A, Nex S and Nex. The certification site revealed that these variants will support 5V/2A, 9V/2A and 10V/2.25A fast charging instead of USB Type-C.

The selfie camera of the alleged Vivo smartphone is believed to be an 8MP sensor. It is said that this selfie sensor can be elevated from the top edge of the device in just 0.8 seconds. As it is touted to use AI, we expect the smartphone to be a selfie-centric device.

When it comes to the pricing, it is speculated that the Nex will be the most premium variant priced at 6998 yuan (approx. Rs. 73,200). the cheaper variant is said to be priced at 4998 yuan (approx. Rs. 52,300). We are yet to get an official confirmation regarding the specs, pricing and other aspects of the Vivo smartphone.