Vivo NEX not APEX; a variant sans pop-up camera likely

Vivo might launch its APEX smartphone as Vivo NEX on June 12. But that's not the only change that might be coming to the smartphone. A new leak reveals that device might be getting two variants with a key difference.

The Vivo APEX/NEX which was showcased at the MWC and the teasers and adverts showed a camera hidden in the top frame. When an app requires the camera, it pops out automatically. If you feel that taking care of a moving part will be a hassle, you might want to settle for the variant that has the front camera housed on the chin of the phone. Xiaomi also took the same approach with its Mi Mix smartphone.

Judging by the images that have recently surfaced, the second variant will have no bezel on top but will have a thick lower bezel at the bottom to accommodate the front shooter. The company launching two variants isn't surprising. The Vivo X21 was launched in two variants, one with an in-display fingerprint sensor, while one with the sensor on the rear panel.

Vivo has taken its FullView technology to a new level by introducing new engineering breakthroughs in camera, speaker, and sensor elements as well as rethinking the design structure of conventional smartphones. Vivo's approach in fingerprint scanning technology has resulted in the world's first Half-Screen Fingerprint Scanning Technology on APEX, building on industry's first mass-produced In-Display Fingerprint Scanning Smartphone X20 Plus UD.

The APEX features top and side bezels of 1.8mm--the thinnest in the industry, with a 4.3mm bottom bezel. The screen-to-body ratio will exceed 98 percent if the bottom bezel reaches 1.8mm, ultimately creating a truly bezel-less experience. Thanks to the flexible OLED platform, microchips mounted directly to the flexible circuit board enables the APEX's staggering screen-to-body ratio.

Leveraging its accumulated expertise in audio technologies, Vivo introduces Screen SoundCasting Technology with APEX, transforming the entire FullView Display into a speaker. The Screen SoundCasting Technology sends vibrations through the display without the need for a traditional loudspeaker. Compared to other audio solutions for bezel-less smartphones, it conserves power, reduces sound leakage, and optimizes low to high pitch sound for a better and more balanced audio experience.

In keeping with the promise to continuously support user habits, APEX also features an 8MP Elevating Front Camera. The camera rises in 0.8 seconds when it is required and retracts after use. Together with the hidden proximity sensor and ambient light sensor, this eliminates the space taken up by conventional front cameras, while offering the same selfie experience to users.