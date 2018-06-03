Vivo NEX spotted on 3C listings; to arrive in three variants

Vivo APEX is the concept phone, which has entered mass production under the moniker Vivo NEX. A few days back, we came across a teaser image suggesting that the smartphone could be unveiled at an event on June 12. Also, there are claims that there will be two variants of the device of which one variant is expected to arrive without a pop-up selfie camera. Now, three variants of the smartphone have been spotted on 3C listings.

3C is a Chinese agency, which verifies the eligibility of the upcoming products. Three variants of the device have been spotted on the 3C listing and these are likely dubbed Vivo NEX, NEX A and NEX S. While the NEX S recently appeared on the Geekbench database, this the first time we have come across speculations regarding the NEX A.

The listing on the Chinese agency does not reveal any further details regarding the upcoming smartphone. We get to know that these smartphones support various charging profiles such as 5V/2A, 9V/2A and 10V/2.25A. As per GSMArena citing a report by DealnTech, the NEX A is believed to be exclusive to the Chinese market while the other two will be launched in the global markets too.

Vivo NEX specs to expect

Talking about the Vivo NEX, the device boasts of a borderless design with an almost 100% screen-to-body ratio. The company has decided to make use of a periscope seflie camera that can be pulled out in a fraction of a second from the top of the device. The media reports suggest that the high-end variant of will get an octa-core Snapdragon 845 SoC, 8GB RAM and 128GB storage space. This model is expected to be priced over $1000.

It is believed Vivo will unveil another affordable variant using a Snapdragon 710 SoC paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage space, This variant is expected to be priced under $800.

Given that the smartphone could be announced on June 12, we expect Vivo to set the ground for another innovation in the smartphone arena with its concept smartphone. We will also get a clarity on how different the three variants of the device are at the launch event next week.