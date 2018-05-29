ENGLISH

Vivo NEX without a popup camera spotted online

Vivo is all set for the launch of the Vivo NEX in China with and without a pop-up camera.

    Vivo is all set to launch the Vivo X21 in India. Similarly, the company is also gearing up for the launch of the Vivo NEX (previously called as the Vivo APEX) in China, which offers +90% screen to body ratio. According to a report, the company will launch two variants of the Vivo NEX, one with a popup front-facing selfie camera and the other model will have a camera on the bottom chin, similar to the Xiaomi Mi MIX 2s.

    Vivo NEX without a popup camera spotted online

    One more difference between the different versions of the Vivo NEX will be in terms of the chipset. The one with the popup camera will be powered by the flagship class Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC, whereas the one with the non-popup camera will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC.

    The leaked images do not hint towards back panel design. However, the smartphone is most likely to have a dual camera setup similar to the standard edition. On the front, the smartphone has an almost bezel-less design, except for the bottom. The smartphone offers a plain design without the notch.

    Vivo NEX specifications

    The smartphone will have an OLED display with an in-screen fingerprint sensor, which uses the Synaptic technology to unlock the smartphone using fingerprints. In fact, half of the screen acts as a fingerprint sensor, which makes it very easy to unlock the smartphone. As the smartphone misses out on a physical earpiece, the smartphone uses SoundCasting Technology to send vibrations through the display, which is later converted into an audio signal. The smartphone will have an 8 MP front-facing camera (in both cases), which is likely to support face unlock.

    Conclusion

    It all boils down to the pricing. Considering the specs sheet and the technology involved in the premium version of the Vivo NEX, it is likely to be priced anywhere in the vicinity of $800, whereas the NEX moniker with a non-popup camera is likely to retail for less than $500. The company is also gearing up for the launch of the Vivo X21 in India, which will be the first smartphone to launch in India with an in-screen fingerprint sensor.

