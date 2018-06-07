Vivo NEX S leaked ahead of official launch with in-display fingerprint sensors and more

Vivo has confirmed that it will introduce the upcoming flagship NEX series smartphone in China on June 12. But the NEX S and NEX both the smartphones are spotted on its official Vivo website revealing the design and the complete specification of the phones ahead of its official launch.

The listing reveals that both the smartphone have a 6.59-inch display without any notch on the display. The screens on both the phones are clean along with a small bezel at the bottom of the display.

Vivo NEX S rumored specifications

The Vivo NEX S comes with a 6.59-inch Full HD+ with a resolution of 2316×1080 pixels along with an aspect ratio of 19:9 and IPS display. The phone is expected to be powered by a 2.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 845 64-bit 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU clubbed with 8GB of RAM and 128GB internal storage.

On the camera part, the NEX S is said to feature a 12-megapixel rear camera along with a secondary 5-megapixel camera for portrait shots and AI features. On the front, the smartphone houses an 8-megapixel camera on the front, which pops up from the top. The edge-to-edge display also houses an In-display fingerprint sensor on it.

Connectivity wise the Vivo NEX S is said to offer Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz / 5GHz) 2×2 MIMO, Bluetooth 5 LE, GPS + GLONASS, USB Type-C. The smartphone is backed by a powerful 4,000mAh battery and runs on Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo).

The Vivo NEX S is expected to be available in three color variants including Black, Red and Blue. The pricing of the phone is not revealed in the listing. According to the earlier leaks, the Vivo NEX S is rumored to be priced at 6998 yuan (US$ 1090 / Rs. 73,270 approx).

However, these pieces of information are based on rumors and we should have to take all these with the pinch of salt. We will get to know the exact price of the flagship at the launch date.

Vivo X21 review

Source