Vivo NEX and NEX S specs leak: Pop-up camera, SD 710, 6GB RAM and more

Going by the existing reports, the Vivo NEX is expected to be announced on June 12 in three variants - NEX, NEX S and NEX A. The NEX S is likely to be a lower variant featuring the latest Snapdragon 710 SoC. On the other hand, the top-end variant among the trio is said to arrive with the flagship Snapdragon 845 SoC. Now, the latest leaks regarding the NEX and NEX S have emerged online revealing the key features.

A Chinese tipster has shared images of the promotional materials of the NEX on Weibo. The Vivo APEX, which was showcased at the MWC 2018 tech show with a 5.99-inch OLED display is said to be released commercially as the Vivo NEX. Eventually, the NEX is speculated to flaunt the same 5.99-inch OLED display but it might not be the case.

Vivo NEX specs and design

According to the leaked photos, the NEX could arrive with a larger 6.59-inch display. The smartphone is likely to be launched with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage space. It looks like there will be a pop-up selfie camera as expected. The device is claimed to get the necessary power from a 4000mAh battery. While these are only aspects revealed by the leaked photos, it is believed to make use of the Snapdragon 845 SoC. There are claims that the high-end variant of NEX will have the Snapdragon 845 SoC paired with 8GB RAM And 256GB default storage space.

Vivo X21 review

The same source shared another image revealing the design of the device. It shows the display dominated front with a high screen-to-body ratio of over 90%. It appears to have a half-screen fingerprint sensor, pop-up selfie camera and the vertically stacked dual-camera setup at the rear.

Vivo NEX S key specs

As per a screenshot leaked by Pricekart, the smartphone might arrive with a 6.01-inch FHD+ display with slim bezels and almost 100% screen-to-body ratio. The device is likely to feature a pop-up 24MP selfie camera and make use of a Snapdragon 710 SoC. The dual-camera module at the rear is likely to feature a 20MP primary sensor and a 16MP secondary sensor. The other aspects of the NEX S to have leaked include 4GB RAM and 64GB storage capacity. The smartphone is said to run Android 8.1 Oreo and make use of a 3320mAh battery. It remains to be known if this one will have an in-display fingerprint sensor as the top-end model.