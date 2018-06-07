Vivo NEX spotted with Snapdragon 710 on official website ahead of official launch

Vivo has confirmed that it will introduce the upcoming flagship NEX series smartphone in China on June 12. But the NEX S and NEX both the smartphones are spotted on its official Vivo website revealing the design and the complete specification of the phones ahead of its official launch.

The listing reveals that both the smartphone have a 6.59-inch display without any notch on the display. The screens on both the phones are clean along with a small bezel at the bottom of the display and the front camera pops up from the top.

Specification wise the Vivo NEX comes with a 6.59-inch Full HD+ with a resolution of 2316×1080 pixels along with an aspect ratio of 19:9 and IPS display. The phone is expected to be powered by an Octa-Core Snapdragon 710 10nm Mobile Platform (Dual 2.2GHz Kryo 360 + Hexa 1.7GHz Kryo 360 CPUs) with Adreno 616 GPU, clubbed with 6GB RAM 128GB onboard storage.

On the camera part, the NEX is said to feature a 12-megapixel rear camera along with a secondary 5-megapixel camera for portrait shots and AI features. On the front, the smartphone houses an 8-megapixel camera on the front, which pops up from the top. Along with the rear camera sensors on the back, the rear panel also sports a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Vivo NEX offers Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz / 5GHz) 2×2 MIMO , Bluetooth 5 LE, GPS + GLONASS, USB Type-C. The smartphone is backed by a powerful 4,000mAh battery and runs on Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo).

Just like NEX S, the Vivo NEX is also said to be available in three color variants including Black, Red and Blue. The pricing of the phone is not revealed in the listing. According to the earlier leaks, the Snapdragon 710-powered NEX is rumored to cost 4998 yuan (US$ 780 / Rs. 52,330 approx).

However, these pieces of information are based on rumors and we should have to take all these with the pinch of salt. We will get to know the exact price of the flagship at the launch date.

Vivo X21 review

Source