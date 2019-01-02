ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Vivo NEX gets a price cut of Rs. 5,000; hints at NEX Dual Display India launch

Vivo NEX is now available for Rs. 39,990.

By

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Vivo NEX is an innovative smartphone from the company. It was the first device to be launched with a pop-up selfie camera. Also, this smartphone has the highest screen-to-body ratio of 93.5%. The smartphone was launched in India for Rs. 47,990 but it was available for Rs. 44,990 for the buyers. Now, it appears to have received a price cut in the country.

    Vivo NEX gets a price cut of Rs. 5,000

     

    As per a listing on Amazon India, the Vivo NEX is now priced at Rs. 39,990. This makes it clear that the device has received a price cut of Rs. 5,000. In addition to the price, there are exchange discounts, cashback and discount offered by bank partners and no cost EMI as well. Given that the price of the Vivo NEX has been slashed, there are expectations that the company might bring its latest offering - the Vivo NEX Dual Display Edition launched in December 2018 to the country.

    Vivo NEX Dual Display coming soon to India

    Well, the dual display edition of the flagship smartphone was launched in China for the same pricing as the original Vivo NEX, which was announced in June 2018. This makes us believe that the pricing would be similar to the launch price of the NEX in India as well. Notably, earlier today, we came across a report that the company is prepping a Vivo NEX Dual Display Edition device with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC.

    The highlights of the NEX Dual Display Edition include a bezel-less design, a 6.39-inch Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels and an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. It doesn't have a notch and still features a screen-to-body ratio of 91.63%. The display at the rear is a 5.49-inch panel with a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels and an aspect ratio of 16:9.

     

    On the hardware front, the Vivo NEX Dual Display uses a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC, 10GB RAM and 128GB storage space, which cannot be expanded. For imaging, it has a triple camera module comprising a 12MP primary sensor with f/1.79 aperture and OIS, a 2MP secondary sensor with f/1.8 aperture for depth sensing and a third ToF (Time of Flight) sensor for distance measurement and advanced face unlock (while using the rear display to unlock the phone). This smartphone runs Android 9 Pie topped with FuntouchOS 4.5 and a 3500mAh battery with fast charging support.

    Story first published: Wednesday, January 2, 2019, 15:46 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 2, 2019
    Opinion Poll
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue