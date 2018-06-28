Vivo NEX S and NEX A tipped to launch on July 19 with pop-up camera, in-display sensor and more

Smartphone maker Vivo has introduced its NEX series smartphones NEX S and NEX A last month in China. Now, the company has started sending the invites for the India launch of the smartphone which is said to be scheduled on July 19.

The USP of the unit is its 6.59-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display which comes with ultra narrow bezels. The smartphone also offers screen SoundCasting Technology and 8-megapixel pop-up front camera.

Vivo NEX A / NEX S specifications

On the specification part, both the smartphones come with a 6.59-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 2316×1080 pixels, and 19.3:9 aspect ratio, and DCI-P3 color gamut. The NEX S is powered by a 2.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 845 64-bit 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU clubbed with 8GB of RAM with either 256GB or 128GB of onboard storage.

On the other hand, the NEX A is powered by an Octa-Core Snapdragon 710 10nm Mobile Platform (Dual 2.2GHz Kryo 360 + Hexa 1.7GHz Kryo 360 CPUs) with Adreno 616 GPU clubbed with 6GB of RAM with 128GB internal storage.

As far as cameras are concerned, both the smartphones come with dual camera setup on the rear, with the combination of 12-megapixel Dual PD rear camera with dual-tone LED flash, Sony IMX363 sensor, 4-axis OIS, f/1.8 aperture, and secondary 5-megapixel camera sensor with f/2.4 aperture. On the front, the NEX S and NEX A both houses an 8-megapixel front-facing camera, f/2.0 aperture.

Apart from the cameras, the NEX S comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor, and on the other side the NEX A sports a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

On the connectivity part, both the smartphone offers Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz / 5GHz) 2×2 MIMO, Bluetooth 5 LE, GPS + GLONASS, USB Type-C. NEX S also sports 3.5mm audio jack, CS43199 + SSM6322 Amplifier, and the NEX A comes with AK4376A DAC.

NEX S and NEX A both the phones are backed by a powerful 4000mAh battery with 22.5W fast charging, and runs on Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo).

As of now, it's not clear whether the company will launch the NEX S and NEX A phones next month. When the phones were launched in China, they were launched at a price of 4498 yuan (US$ 702 / Rs. 47,375) and 3898 yuan (US$ 608 / Rs. 41,055), respectively. For exact Indian price, we still have to wait for a couple of weeks.

Vivo X21 review

Let's see what the company is going to launch in the India market and if these phones will be launched at the price range of Rs 40000-50000 then how it's going to compete with the OnePlus 6.

Source