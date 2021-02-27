Vivo S9 Official Teaser Shows Rear Design News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Chinese smartphone brand Vivo confirmed that it will launch the next-generation smartphone in the S series called the S9 on March 3 in its home market. The Vivo S9 comes as the successor to the S7 that was launched last year in the country. Sun after the confirmation of the launch date, the company has shared an image of the Vivo S9 showing its rear camera setup.

Vivo S9 Teaser

The Vivo S9 teaser image shows that there are triple rear cameras arranged in a rectangular module at the top left corner of the device. Next to the flash module, we can see the AI camera branding clearly and the aperture f/1.79 to f/2.4. The teaser image shows a sleek metal frame and a gradient finish on one version while the other one appears to flaunt a blue finish.

Furthermore, the company has confirmed that there will be a 44MP selfie camera alongside a soft selfie flash to enable clicking nighttime selfies. Previously, the company teased that the upcoming Vivo smartphone will flaunt a slim profile as the previous S series smartphones.

Besides the official teaser shared by Vivo, the upcoming smartphone has been leaked several times and has been certified by regulatory authorities revealing what we can expect from it.

What To Expect From Vivo S9

Vivo S9 has been certified by the Chinese certification database TENAA revealing that it could arrive with the model number V2072A. It appears to come with a 6.44-inch display and measure 158.39 x 73.8 x 7.35mm in terms of dimensions. Running Android 11, the smartphone is listed to get the power from a 4000mAh (3905mAh minimum) battery.

Furthermore, a well-known leakster Digital Chat Station showed that the design of the Vivo S9 could be similar to its predecessor in terms of design. From the leaked specifications, it looks like the Vivo device in question could arrive with a 6.44-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a fast 90Hz refresh rate. The screen is believed to sport a dual-notch design that will house a 44MP Samsung GH1 main camera and an 8MP secondary ultra-wide camera and 33W fast charging.

Detailing on the rear camera setup, the Vivo S9 could arrive with a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP secondary ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP tertiary monochrome sensor. Also, rumors point out at the presence of a MediaTek Dimensity 830 SoC.

