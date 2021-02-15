Vivo S9 Series With 44MP Selfie Camera Revealed Via Leaked Poster News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Vivo is gearing up for several smartphone launches in the coming months. The latest device spotted is the Vivo S9, which is going to be the successor to the Vivo S7 5G launched last year. While the company is yet to officially confirm, leaked posters suggest the launch could be right around the corner.

Vivo S9 Leaked Poster Details

A leaked poster of the alleged Vivo S9 series has been doing rounds on several Chinese social media platforms, including Weibo. Going by this, the upcoming Vivo S9 series is tipped to launch on March 6, just a few weeks from now. Also, the poster reveals a couple of key features of the upcoming Vivo smartphone.

Firstly, the Vivo S9 poster confirms the presence of a 44MP front-facing camera, similar to the one seen on the Vivo V20 Pro. Looking at the image, one can expect a wide-notch display, just like the Vivo S7. Looking at the wide notch, speculations suggest a dual-camera setup with an 8MP secondary sensor for selfies.

Other key details include the world's first 6nm chipset. Previous leaks have tipped the upcoming Vivo phone would draw power from the Dimensity 1100 5G processor. Also, the poster indicates the 'S9 series', confirming there could be more than one device, most likely the Pro variant.

Vivo S9 Launch: What To Expect

One can find a stark similarity between the Vivo S7 and the upcoming Vivo S9. There's a similar triple-camera setup at the rear, which is rumored to feature a 64MP primary shooter. Previous reports also speculate on a 90Hz FHD+ display. Previously, a smartphone with the model number V2072A appeared on the Google Play Console and the Chinese 3C certification.

If this is indeed the Vivo S9, we can expect to see up to 12GB RAM, Android 11 OS, and a 4,000 mAh battery with 33W fast charging. And of course, 5G support. The poster suggests a launch on March 6. If this is indeed true, we can expect to see more teasers in the coming days.

Best Mobiles in India