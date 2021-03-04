Vivo S9, Vivo S9e Launched With MediaTek SoC, 90Hz Display News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Vivo has announced the S9 and the S9e smartphones in China. Both models are camera-centric and based on the MediaTek chipsets. The handsets offer similar features as 90Hz displays, 64MP triple rear cameras, and they come in two storage variants. Further, both models run OriginOS 1.0 based on Android 11 OS.

Vivo S9 And Vivo S9e Price

The Vivo S9 price starts at ¥2999 (around Rs. 33,806) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model and ¥3299 (around Rs. 37,183) for the 12GB RAM + 256GB model. On the other hand, the Vivo S9e is priced at ¥2399 (around Rs. 27,025) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model and ¥2699 (around Rs. 30,404) for the 8GB RAM + 256GB model. The Vivo S9 will go for the first sale on March 12, while the latter will be available for purchase starting March 27.

Vivo S9: Specifications

Starting with the Vivo S9, the handset has a 6.44-inch OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and HDR10+. The phone runs the 6nm Dimensity 1100 clocked at 2.6GHz and comes with 8GB/12GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. However, it skips an additional storage expansion option. For imaging, the device flaunts a triple camera module at the rear with a combination of a 64MP sensor with OIS support, an 8MP ultrawide angle lens, and a 2MP macro sensor. For selfies, the handset features a dual-front camera module that houses a 44MP primary sensor with autofocus and an 8MP ultrawide angle camera.

The handset has packed with some impressive camera features including AI brightening and AI noise reduction which allows you to take better images in low-light conditions and Vivo also claims that the Vivo S9 is the thinnest 5G phone ever which measures just 7.35mm in dimensions and weighs around 173 grams. Furthermore, the phone is powered by a 4000 mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.

Vivo S9e: Specifications

The Vivo S9e comes with a Samsung OLED panel with a 90Hz refresh rate and HDR10 support. The handset gets its power from the Dimensity 820 and packs the same 64MP triple-lens setup. Although the main lens does not support OIS. Upfront, it gets a single 32MP camera for selfies and videos. It comes with a 4100 mAh battery which supports 33W fast charging.

Best Mobiles in India