Vivo U1 to be launched in India in May for Rs. 6,490

Vivo introduced a new smartphone series earlier this year in its home market China. The first device under this lineup is the Vivo U1 and it went official in February. Now, it looks like this smartphone is all set to be launched in India sometime soon.

Recently, Vivo announced a couple of smartphones in the V series in India. Well, the talk is about the launch of the Vivo V15 and V15 Pro with a 32MP pop-up selfie camera and triple cameras at the rear. Earlier this week, the launched the Vivo Y17 in the country. Notably, these are relatively more expensive mid-range smartphones.

Besides these, the company is also focusing on the budget market segment with a few launches. And, the Vivo U1 is believed to be one such budget smartphone to be launched in the country.

Vivo U1 India launch

As per a recent report by 91mobiles, the company is in plans to debut the U series of budget smartphones in the country in the near future. Probably, the launch might happen next month itself. The report hints that these phones will be priced competitively under Rs. 10,000.

The first one is believed to be the Vivo U1 launched in China in February. This one features a large battery, a waterdrop notch and dual cameras at its rear. The report further notes that this smartphone will be launched in India in two storage configurations priced at Rs. 6,490 and Rs. 8,490.

Besides the U1, the company is also speculated to take the wraps off its first Android Go smartphone in India in the coming months. And, this device is also said to be a part of the U series.

Back in late 2018 in an interview with Gizbot, Vivo's director - brand strategy Nipun Marya revealed that they are in plans to launch 10 to 20 smartphones priced between Rs. 8,000 and Rs. 40,000 in India this year. And, the launch of the Vivo U series phones in the country goes in line with its plan.