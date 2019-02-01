ENGLISH

Vivo V11 and V11 Pro get up to Rs. 2,000 price cut

These 2 Vivo smartphones have received a price cut.

    Recently, Vivo slashed the cost of its flagship smartphone - the Vivo NEX. Now, it appears to have slashed the pricing of two of its mid-range smartphones - the Vivo V11 and V11 Pro. In a recent move, these devices have get a permanent price cut of Rs. 2,000. Among the duo, this is the first price cut that the V11 Pro has received since its launch.

    Vivo V11 and V11 Pro get up to Rs. 2,000 price cut

     

    After the price cut of Rs. 2,000, the Vivo V11, which was available for Rs. 20,990 has received Rs, 1,000 discount taking it down to Rs. 19,990. On the other hand, the Vivo V11 Pro has received a price cut of Rs. 2,000 taking it down from Rs. 25,990 to Rs. 23,990, claims Mahesh Telecom.

    To recap, the Vivo V11 was launched in India for Rs. 22,990 in September 2018. In one month of its launch, the device received a price cut of Rs. 2,000. Now, it has received the second price cut of Rs. 1,000. These new pricing are reflected on both Flipkart and the offline Vivo e-store. It is also said that these new pricing will be reflected via offline as well.

    This price cut comes at a time when the successor to the Vivo V11 Pro is expected to be launched with high-end specifications and advanced camera capabilities. Going by the fresh information, these smartphones are to be launched in India sometime this month.

    Vivo V11 and V11 Pro highlights

    Both these Vivo smartphones are dual-SIM devices running Android 8.0 Oreo topped with the company's FunTouchOS 4.5. These phones sport Halo FullView Super AMOLED display with an aspect ratio of 19:9. These smartphones have a waterdrop notch rendering a high screen-to-body ratio. For imaging, there is a dual camera module on both these devices and a 25MP selfie camera along with AI capabilities. Also, these devices have a capacious battery with quick charging support as well.

    Story first published: Friday, February 1, 2019, 21:01 [IST]
