Vivo V11 Pro goes on sale: Price, specification and offers

Vivo has launched its V11 Pro mid-range smartphone, last week in India. The smartphone is all set to go on its very first sale starting midnight. The smartphone will be up for grabs via Vivo e-store and e-commerce platform like Flipkart, Amazon, Paytm Mall, and Snapdeal as well. Moreover, the smartphone will be available across all Vivo offline stores in India.

Vivo V11 Pro price and offers

Vivo V11 was launched with a price tag of Rs 25,990 in India. This is one of the cheapest smartphones to come with an in-display fingerprint sensor. The buyer with HDFC bank debit or credit card will receive cashback of Rs 2000. The Capital First buyers are subjected to receive a cashback of 5 percent. Paytm Mall is also offering an instant discount of Rs 2,000 on the purchase of Vivo V11.

Buyer can also choose no-cost EMI option on credit cards, debit cards and Bajaj Finance cards for up to 12 months. Buyer opting for an exchange option will get an additional discount of Rs 2,000. The smartphone also comes with one-time display replacement for the six month period and a buyback guarantee for six to eight months.

According to Vivo, the V11 Pro also includes complimentary liquid and physical damage insurance. The company is also providing additional data for Vodafone-Idea customer.

Vivo V11 Pro Specifications

The Vivo V11 Pro flaunts 6.41-inch display with a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels and aspect ratio of 19.5:9. The display carries a waterdrop notch design on the top. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC coupled with Adreno 512 GPU, 6GB of RAM and 64GB or 128GB internal storage.

On the optical front, the smartphone sports a dual camera setup with the combination of a 12MP dual PD primary camera with dual-tone LED flash and f/1.8 aperture and a 5MP secondary camera with f/2.4 aperture. On the front, it houses A 25MP camera sensor for selfies and video calls.

The smartphone is fueled by a 3400mAh battery with support for Dual Engine fast charging. It runs on Android 8.1 Oreo, this smartphone comes topped with Funtouch OS 4.5.