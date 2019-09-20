Vivo V17 Pro Launched in India With Dual Pop-Up Selfie Cameras

ENGLISH

    Vivo V17 Pro, the world's first smartphone to arrive with dual pop-up selfie cameras has been launched in India. Well, this smartphone comes as the sequel to the Vivo V15 Pro featuring a pop-up selfie camera module. Notably, the latest offering from Vivo comes with six camera sensors on the whole.

    Vivo V17 Pro Price And Availability

    Vivo V17 Pro has been launched in a single variant featuring 8GB RAM and 128GB storage space and in two color options - Midnight Ocean and Glacier Ice. The device will be priced at Rs. 29,990 and the pre-booking will debut from today. Notably, it will go on sale for the first time on September 27 via Amazon and Flipkart. Also, the device will be up for grabs via the offline stores across the country.

    Vivo V17 Pro Specifications And Features

    Vivo V17 Pro bestows a 6.44-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and an aspect ratio of 20.9. There is an in-display fingerprint sensor on this smartphone like its predecessor. Besides this, there is software-based Face Unlock too. The display is protected by Gorilla Glass 6 at its rear.

    In terms of hardware, the Vivo smartphone gets the power from an octa-core Snapdragon 675 SoC based on the 11nm process. This processor works in conjunction with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage space. There is a microSD card slot for expandable storage support.

    The USP of the Vivo V17 Pro is its camera department. There are quad cameras at the rear with a 48MP Sony IMX582 primary sensor, a 13MP telephoto lens, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP macro sensor. There are enough features such as Super Wide Angle, 10x digital zoom, Macro mode, bokeh mode, Super Night Mode and 2x hybrid zoom mode.

     

    At its front, there is a pop-up camera module with two sensors. The primary sensor is a 32MP one and the secondary sensor is an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens. There is Super Night Mode as well.

    The other aspects of the Vivo V17 Pro include Android 9 Pie topped with FunTouch OS 9.1, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, a USB Type-C port and more. There is a 4100mAh battery under its hood along with 18W fast charging support.

    What We Think

    Having seen its specifications, the Vivo V17 Pro comes as a rival to the Redmi K20 Pro and falls in the same price point. However, the Redmi smartphone has a more powerful Snapdragon 855 SoC. But the Vivo offering with dual selfie camera sensors within a pop-up camera module sounds interesting and we need to watch for the changes it might bring.

    Story first published: Friday, September 20, 2019, 13:33 [IST]
