Vivo V19 Promo Teaser Confirms Quad Rear Cameras And Dual Punch-Hole Cutout News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Vivo is all set to take the wraps off the Vivo V19 today in Indonesia. The India launch of the smartphone is likely to happen some time at the beginning of the IPL 2020 tournaments. While we are just hours ahead of the launch of this smartphone, a promotional teaser has revealed what we can expect from the device.

Vivo V19 Promotional Teaser

As per the teaser that was spotted by 91mobiles, the Vivo V19 could feature a dual punch-hole display. This confirms that there will be dual selfie cameras at the front arranged within a pill-shaped punch-hole cutout. At its rear, the smartphone appears to feature an L-shaped quad-camera module that we have seen in smartphones from other brands such as Samsung.

Vivo V19 Rumored Specifications

When it comes to the rumored specifications, the Vivo V19 is believed to flaunt a gradient finish at its rear. The smartphone is believed to be launched in Pink and Blue color options. Under its hood, it could get the power from an octa-core Snapdragon 730G processor teamed up with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage space. As of now, there is no word regarding the support for additional storage.

On the imaging front, the Vivo V19 is believed to arrive with a quad-camera setup at its rear comprising a 48MP primary sensor, an 8MP secondary sensor, a 2MP tertiary sensor, and a 2MP fourth sensor. A 4500mAh battery is likely to fuel the smartphone from within and is said to be accompanied by Vivo's proprietary dual-engine fast charging technology. The upcoming smartphone is expected to boot Android 10 topped with the company's FunTouch OS out-of-the-box.

Vivo V19 Pro Details

The Vivo V19 Pro is also said to accompany the standard variant but there is no word regarding when we can expect the device. Given that it is the Pro variant, we can expect some notable improvements in terms of specifications. Vivo usually launches the Pro variants at first such as the Vivo V15 Pro and Vivo V17 Pro and the vanilla variants follow suit. So, we need to wait to see what the company rolls out first this time.

Best Mobiles in India