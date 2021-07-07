Vivo V21 Pro, Y72 5G India Prices Leaked; Vivo's First Smartwatch Also Under Development News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Vivo is gearing up to launch a slew of devices in the coming days. Among them, the Vivo V21 Pro and the Vivo Y72 5G are expected to arrive by this month. The latter is tipped to arrive on July 15, while the Vivo V21 Pro exact launch date is yet to be revealed.

Now, fresh information has revealed the pricing details of these smartphones. The news comes out by 91mobiles in association with tipster Yogesh. Alongside, the report suggests Vivo might enter the smartwatch segment soon.

Vivo V21 Pro Expected Price And Features

As per the report, the Vivo V21 Pro will start in India at Rs. 32,990. The features of the upcoming smartphones are still under wraps. As the name suggests, one can safely assume the upcoming Pro will be a top-end model of the V21 series. We expect the upcoming smartphone will also support 5G connectivity like the standard Vivo V21.

Moreover, the Pro model is expected to offer a higher refresh rate compared to its sibling Vivo V21. Other details might include an AMOLED panel and extended RAM technology which is now very common in mid-range devices. On the other hand, the siblings Vivo V21 and the Vivo 21e are based on the MediaTek chipsets. So, it remains to be seen whether the Pro model will come with a Snapdragon chipset or the same as a MediaTek SoC.

Vivo Y72 5G Expected Price And Features

The report suggests the Vivo Y72 5G will cost in India at Rs. 22,990 for the sole 8GB RAM model. Besides, the previous report revealed the bank offers for the Vivo Y72 5G. Coming to the features, the Vivo Y72 is said to come with 8GB RAM and an additional 4G extended RAM. The phone will also likely offer a 1080p FHD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate. Other features are expected to be similar to the global model.

Vivo's First Smartwatch Also In Works

The features of the smartwatch are yet to be revealed. As per the report, Vivo is now surveying the smartwatch among retail partners to know the market demand and buyers' primary requirements. So, the launch of the smartwatch will take a bit of time.

What We Think

Looking at the prices of the handsets, Vivo's upcoming mid-range offerings can beat other brand's mid-range devices. As we already know the V21 series' main focus is the camera. So, the upcoming V21 Pro model is also believed to be another camera-centric phone from the brand. On the other, it remains to be seen whether the upcoming Vivo smartwatch can get as successful as the brand's smartphones.

Best Mobiles in India