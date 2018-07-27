Vivo V9 Youth gets Rs. 1,000 price cut in India for the second time

Vivo V9 Youth was launched in India in April for Rs. 18,990. Within two months of its launch, the smartphone received a price cut of Rs. 1,000 in June. Now, the smartphone appears to have received another price cut of Rs. 1,000 taking it down to Rs. 16,990.

Similar to the previous price cut that happened last month, this one has also been tipped by the Mumbai-based retailer Mahesh Telecom on Twitter. We can expect the new pricing to be reflected in the online and offline stores soon. However, an official confirmation regarding the same is yet to be made.

Vivo V9 Youth specifications

For the uninitiated, the Vivo V9 Youth adorns a 6.3-inch FHD+ FullView display with a notch on top. It carries a resolution of 2280 x 1080 pixels and an aspect ratio of 19:9. The smartphone employs an octa-core Snapdragon 450 SoC teamed up with 4GB RAM and 32GB storage space. The internal storage can be expanded up to 256GB via a microSD card.

For imaging, this smartphone is fitted with a dual-lens camera setup at its rear. It has a 16MP primary sensor and a 2MP secondary sensor along with LED flash. Also, there is a 16MP selfie camera accompanied by a dedicated soft LED flash. This will definitely ensure that you can click good selfie shots even at low-light conditions.

As the Vivo V9 Youth embraces the full-screen design trend, it comes with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. The other goodies on board the smartphone include 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS and Wi-Fi for connectivity. A 3260mAh battery powers the smartphone from within and offers a decent backup to it.

How is it different from Vivo V9

Notably, this device came to the Indian market soon after the launch of the Vivo V9 in March. The Youth variant has toned down specifications and a relatively lower price tag. The Vivo V9, the high-end variant among the duo comes with a Snapdragon 626 SoC and 64GB storage space. Also, it has a 24MP selfie camera instead of the 16MP sensor in the Youth variant.

Given that the selfie-centric smartphone is priced at Rs. 16,990 after the recent price cut, it could be interesting for the Vivo fans looking for an upgrade.