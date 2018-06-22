Vivo V9 Youth allegedly receives a price cut; now available at Rs. 17,990

Vivo V9 was launched in March for Rs. 22,990 with a 24MP selfie camera. In just a month, the company came up with a toned-down variant of the smartphone called Vivo V9 Youth priced at Rs. 18,990. As it is a downgraded-variant, the V9 Youth comes with 4GB RAM and 32GB internal storage. Now, there are reports that this smartphone has received a price cut of Rs. 1,000 taking it down to Rs. 17,990.

The price cut on the Vivo V9 Youth is yet to be announced officially. It has been discovered by the reputed Twitter-based tipster and Mumbai-based retailer Mahesh Telecom. The V9 Youth is said to be available at the discounted pricing via the online retailers such as Flipkart, Amazon, Paytm Mall and Vivo e-store and offline partners.

VivoV9 Youth specifications

To recap, the Vivo V9 Youth is fitted with a 6.3-inch FHD+ FullView display with a resolution of 2280 x 1080 pixels and an aspect ratio of 19:9. It features a notch at the top of the display. Under its hood, the Vivo smartphone employs an octa-core 1.8GHz Snapdragon 450 SoC based on the 14nm processor. This processor works in conjunction with Adreno 506 GPU, 4GB RAM and 32GB storage space, which can be expanded up to 256GB using a microSD card.

The smartphone supports two nano SIM cards and a microSD card. There is a dual-camera setup at the rear with a 16MP primary sensor and a 2MP secondary sensor with LED flash. Up front, there is a 16MP selfie camera with a dedicated soft LED flash.

As the smartphone embraces the full-screen design trend, this Vivo device comes with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. The other goodies on board the smartphone include 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS and Wi-Fi for connectivity and gets powered by a 3260mAh battery. This battery gives a decent battery backup to the smartphone.

Notably, the Vivo V9, the high-end variant comes with a Snapdragon 626 SoC and 64GB storage space. Also, it has a 24MP selfie camera instead of the 16MP selfie sensor.