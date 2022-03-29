Vivo X Fold Renders Officially Revealed; Curved Edges, Punch-Hole Displays Teased

Vivo X Fold Renders Revealed

The upcoming Vivo X Fold will go up against devices like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, which will fold inward. One can spot the punch-hole cutout on the front display as well as the curved edges on the panel. At the rear, Vivo has included a quad-camera setup housed in a rectangular module. Plus, there's an LED flash as one expects.

The official renders reveal a button that looks like an alert slider on the right edge of the Vivo X Fold. The left side packs the power button as well as the volume rockers. Additionally, the renders reveal what the foldable phone looks like when unfolded.

The Vivo X Fold opens to a massive display, which also includes a punch-hole cutout. Vivo has confirmed the foldable phone will feature an AMOLED E5 display including 2K+ resolution and a 120HZ refresh rate.

Vivo X Fold Features: What To Expect?

The rumor mill has been on and about the upcoming Vivo X Fold. The new phone is tipped to pack a 6.53-inch OLED panel on the outside, which supports a 120Hz refresh rate and an FHD+ resolution. Further, Vivo has confirmed the upcoming phone is equipped with an aerospace-grade floating wing hinge, which promises protection for thousands of folds.

Plus, both the outer and the inner displays will feature a fingerprint scanner within the display. Under the hood, the new Vivo X Fold will draw power from the Snapdragon 8 Gen1 chipset, which will likely be paired with 12GB RAM and up to 512GB storage. A 4,600 mAh battery was also rumored, which will be paired with whopping 120W fast charging support.

That said, a couple of other reports suggest the Vivo Fold X will include only 80W or 50W fast charging support. At the rear, the quad-camera setup on the Vivo foldable phone is said to feature a 50MP primary shooter. The other cameras include a 48MP ultra-wide lens, a 12MP telephoto sensor, and an 8MP periscope shooter.

Vivo X Note, Vivo Pad Launch: What To Expect?

Vivo has officially confirmed the event for April 11. The launch will also witness the debut of the Vivo X Note and the Vivo Pad. The new Vivo Pad, as the name suggests, is a tablet that aims to take on Oppo Pad. The upcoming tablet is said to draw power from the Snapdragon 870 chipset paired with 8GB RAM and up to 256GB storage.

On the other hand, the Vivo X Note is going to be a premium flagship with the Snapdragon 8 Gen1 processor. Vivo is expected to continue teasing the new devices ahead of the launch, giving us an idea of what to expect.