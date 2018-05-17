Vivo X21 World Cup Edition announced: Design, Price and Specifications

Vivo has announced a new limited edition Vivo X21 smartphone with FIFA World Cup 2018 theme. The newly theme smartphone is now available in two brand new colours (Tibetian Blue and Victory Red). These colours are inspired by the flag colour of Russia, the host for the 2018 football world cup. Except for the design, the entire tech specifications have been kept in line with the standard Vivo X21.

Price

The special edition will retail for CNY 3598 (Rs 3600) and are likely to be distributed for the players of the world cup. This iteration of the Vivo X21 will be available in Russia, China, and Europe. As of now, there are no details on pricing or availability. As the company is gearing up for the launch of the Vivo X21 UD in India, the smartphone maker might also launch the special edition as well.

Vivo X21 specifications

The Vivo smartphone features a 3D glass body, dual rear cameras, AI capabilities in both the front and rear cameras, a high screen-to-body ratio, narrow bezels, and a Snapdragon 660 SoC with a dedicated AI chip. Moreover, as seen in the leaks, the Vivo X21 appears to feature a display notch at the top centre of the Super AMOLED panel.

The Vivo X21 adorns a 6.28-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 2280 x 1080 pixels and an aspect ratio of 19:9. Under its hood, the smartphone makes use of a 14nm octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC teamed up with Adreno 512 GPU, 6GB RAM and 64GB/128GB internal storage space. There is a hybrid dual SIM slot on board the smartphone supporting expandable storage up to 256GB with a microSD card.

For imaging, the Vivo X21 bestows a dual camera setup at its rear with a 12MP primary camera with f/1.8 aperture and LED flash and a 5MP secondary sensor with f/2.4 aperture. Up front, there is a 12MP selfie camera with an aperture of f/2.0. Connectivity aspects of the Vivo smartphone include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0 and GPS. Other aspects of the smartphone are a 3.5mm audio jack, Hi-Fi audio chip and a 3200mAh battery with support for fast charging.

Via