Vivo X50 Series Spotted On Flipkart; Suggests Imminent Launch

Vivo's latest offering is the X50 series, expected to launch soon. The smartphone was spotted on a couple of benchmarks and listing sites. Now, a Flipkart listing further confirms that the Vivo X50 will soon arrive in India, although there's no official date confirmed. For all we know, it could launch by mid-July.

Vivo X50 Series Launch

The Vivo X50 series, including the Vivo X50 base variant, Vivo X50 Pro, and the Vivo X50 Pro+ have already debuted in China. The India launch will see the Vivo X50 and the X50 Pro models only. A few speculations had hinted that the Chinese brand will launch the smartphone in July. The Flipkart listing suggests this could be true.

Vivo X50 Series Features

Since the smartphones have already launched in China, we know that most of the features will largely be similar. The Vivo X50 series pack a unique gimbal-like camera stabilization for better video shooting experiences. This feature is something that Vivo has highlight throughout the launch.

Apart from this, both the Vivo X50 and the Vivo X50 Pro are 6.56-inch Full HD+ smartphones with 1080×2376 pixels. Vivo has featured an AMOLED curved-edged display with a 92.6 percent screen-to-body ratio for the X50 series. However, the Vivo X50 Pro model is said to support HRD10+.

The camera aspects of both models include a quad-camera module. The Vivo X50 series feature a 48MP Sony IMX598 primary sensor, a 13MP Samsung S5K3L6 lens, an 8MP telephoto lens, and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens. Vivo has included a 32MP Samsung GD1 sensor for selfies.

The Vivo X50 series is powered by the Snapdragon 765G 5G processors coupled with Adreno 620 GPU. The chipset is paired with up to 8GB RAM. Both the models run Android 10 with Funtouch OS 10.5 custom skin out-of-the-box. The Vivo X50 series tout 5G connectivity as well.

A key difference between the two models is its battery capacity. The Vivo X50 model packs a 4,200mAh battery and the Pro model features a 4,315mAh battery unit. At the same time, both the models support 33W fast charging.

Vivo X50 Series Price In India

The Flipkart listing hints at the launch, however, the price of the upcoming Vivo devices are still a mystery. The Vivo X50 series are mid-range devices and will compete with devices like the OnePlus Nord and the Oppo Reno 4 Pro. Considering these are all Chinese brands, it remains to see how it sells with the growing anti-Chinese sentiments.

