Vivo X50, X50 Pro Expected To Arrive On July 16: Specification & More News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Vivo launched its Vivo X50 series in China in June and the Chinese firm recently confirmed the global launch of this series. Now, the X50 series page has appeared on its global site. According to the latest information, the international launch of the Vivo X50 series to take place in the third week of July, probably on the 16th or 17th. The Vivo X50 series is expected to launch in countries including India, Malaysia, Singapore, Cambodia, Vietnam, Thailand, and Indonesia.

The Vivo X50 series comprises of the Vivo X50, Vivo X50 Pro, and the Vivo X50 Pro+. However, it seems that the company will only launch the Vivo X50 and the Vivo X50 Pro models in certain markets. The Vivo X50 expected to arrive in Frost Bleu and Glaze Black variants in the global market whereas the Vivo X50 Pro will only be available in Alpha Grey.

Vivo X50 & X50 Pro Specifications

These two phones have a lot in common in terms of hardware specifications. The Vivo X50 and the X50 Pro packs a 6.56-inch AMOLED Full HD+ displays with a 90Hz refresh rate. Both handsets get power from the Snapdragon 765G chipset coupled with 8GB LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB internal storage. For the software, the handsets ship with Android 10 OS with custom FunTouch OS skin on top.

There is a slight difference in terms of battery capacity. The Vivo X50 has a 4,200 mAh battery while the X50 Pro packs a slightly bigger 4,315 mAh battery. Both models do support 33W fast charging via the USB Type-C port.

Coming to the optics, these handsets feature a 32MP front shooter with 1080p video recording capability. The X50 has a quad-camera setup which is dominated by a 48MP main sensor, 13MP portrait camera, 8MP ultrawide lens, and a 5MP macro sensor.

The Vivo X50 Pro also packs a 48MP main sensor which comes with a gimbal camera system to reduce shake in handheld video footage. There is an 8MP periscope telephoto zoom lens, 13MP portrait sensor, and lastly, an 8MP ultra-wide lens completes the quad-camera setup.

Best Mobiles in India