Vivo X60, X60 Pro, X60 Pro+ India Prices Leaked Ahead Of Launch; Worth Your Money? News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Vivo is all set to announce the X60 series smartphones on March 25 in the country. The lineup will comprise the Vivo X60, X60 Pro, and the X60 Pro+ models which are already available in China. Now, their pricings have leaked online ahead of the official launch.

Vivo X60, X60 Pro, X60 Pro+ India Prices Leaked

The pricing details of the Vivo X60 series came from the Mumbai-based retailer Mahesh Telecom. Reportedly, the Vivo X60 will cost Rs. 39,990 for the base 8GB RAM and 128GB storage model, while the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant will retail for Rs. 43,990.

On the other hand, the Pro model will be priced at Rs. 49,990 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model. Lastly, the X60 Pro+ is listed to be priced at Rs. 69,990 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage option.

Vivo X60 And X60 Pro Specifications

The handsets can be expected to get similar features as the Chinese counterparts. Both the Vivo X60 and the X60 Pro offer a few identical specifications. Upfront, they have a 6.56-inch FHD+ E3 AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. In terms of processing, Vivo might use the Snapdragon 870 processor on the Indian variant instead of the octa-core Exynos 1080 processor.

A 4,300 mAh battery unit fuels the Vivo X60, while the Pro variant packs a 4,200 mAh battery. Further, both support 33W fast-charging and run Android 11-based OriginOS 1.0. The key highlight of the Vivo X60 series smartphones their camera setup as Vivo has partnered with ZEISS for its camera.

The Vivo X60 gets a 48MP triple-rear camera setup, while the Pro model gets a 48MP quad-camera setup. The main lens of the X60 Pro is assisted by an 8MP telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom and 60x digital zoom, a 13MP 120-degree ultra-wide lens, and another 13MP portrait lens.

Vivo X60 Pro+ Specifications

Coming to the Vivo X60 Pro+, it flaunts a 6.56-inch FHD+ (2376 × 1080) AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ support, and a 19.8:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, the device gets its power from the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor and has a quad rear camera.

The setup comprising of a 50MP Samsung GN1 sensor with OIS, EIS support, a 48MP Sony IMX598 ultra-wide sensor, a 32MP portrait lens with 50mm focal length, and an 8MP periscope lens with 5x optical zoom and 60x digital zoom support. Upfront, the trio have a selfie camera of 32MP.

For connectivity, the Vivo X60 series smartphones support 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 5.1, GLONASS, and USB Type-C port for charging. Lastly, the Vivo X60 Pro+ packs a 4,200 mAh battery unit that supports 55W flash charging.

Vivo X60 Series In India

The new smartphones from Vivo are expected to be tough competitors against the upcoming OnePlus 9 series smartphones which are also confirmed to offer improved camera features. OnePlus has partnered with Hasselblad for its flagship device's camera.

Best Mobiles in India