Vivo Y15 with triple rear cameras coming soon to India under sub 15K price tag News oi-Sandeep Sarkar The upcoming smartphone will be a trimmed down version of the Vivo Y17 which was launched last month under sub 20K price point.

Vivo has launched a bunch smartphone in India recently. The Chinese smartphone manufacturer has launched both its "V" and "Y" series smartphones in the country this year. Amongst the recent launches, the company has announced Vivo V15 Pro, Vivo V15 and Vivo Y17, etc. Now, some latest reports suggest that the company is working on a new "Y" series smartphone.

Vivo is expected to bring the Y15 smartphone in India soon. The upcoming smartphone will be a trimmed down version of the Vivo Y17 which was launched last month under sub 20K price point. As of now, the information regarding the specifications and features offered by the Vivo Y15 are unknown. However, we can expect some capable hardware powering the smartphone.

Vivo might keep the pricing of its upcoming Y15 smartphone somewhere between Rs 10,000Rs 15,000. At this price point, the device will get stiff competition from existing popular budget smartphones such as Redmi Note 7 series and Realme 3 lineup amongst others.

It is also worth noting that the company is also gearing up to bring a new variant of its recently launched premium V15 Pro smartphone. The Vivo V15 Pro was launched with 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The upcoming variant will come with 8GB RAM and the same storage space of 128GB. The Chinese smartphone manufacturer has scheduled the launch of V15 Pro 8GB RAM on May 28 in India. This means we can expect two Vivo smartphones to be available in the coming days in India.

If we have a quick look at the specifications and features of the Vivo Y17, then the new budget smartphone makes use of an octa-core MediaTek Helio P35 chipset with PowerVR GE8320 GPU. The device comes with 4GB RAM and 128GB of onboard storage space. Sadly, you don't get the option to expand the memory using a microSD card. The display up front measures 6.39-inches with a resolution of 720 x 1544 pixels. For optics, the rear camera setup has a 13MP (f/2.2) primary sensor combined with an 8MP (f/2.2) sensor and a 2MP lens for depth mapping. For selfies, there is a 20MP (f/2.0) camera at the front housed in the waterdrop notch. Backing it up is a mammoth 5000mAh battery with quick charging support.

source