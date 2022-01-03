Vivo Y21T Renders Out; Snapdragon 680 Processor, 50MP Primary Camera Tipped News oi-Megha Rawat

Vivo's latest Y-series smartphone, the Vivo Y21T, is about to be released. It will be released on January 3. New image renders of the smartphone have now surfaced online, revealing its whole front and back design. The specifications of the Vivo Y21T appear to be a little upgrade over the Vivo Y21, which was released in August of this year. The Vivo Y21T will have a 5,000 mAh battery, 18W fast charging, and 128GB of storage. A waterdrop notch and a rectangular camera module will be seen on the back of the phone.

Vivo Y21T Design

MySmartPrice has revealed the entire design of the smartphone with some new renders, in collaboration with tipster Ishan Agarwal, ahead of its approaching launch. The Vivo Y21T will have a triple camera configuration on the back and a front camera with a waterdrop notch. The smartphone also has small bezels on the sides and a large chin at the bottom, according to the renderings. The photos also show the presence of a fingerprint sensor on the power button, which is located on the handset's right spine close to the volume rocker.

Vivo Y21T Specifications

A 50MP primary sensor, as well as two 2MP camera sensors, will be included in the smartphone. The smartphone will have an 8MP selfie camera hidden under the waterdrop notch. Qualcomm's Snapdragon 680 chipset, which is a 4G chipset, will be combined with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage in the smartphone. Vivo is also said to have a technique that "expands" the available RAM by 1GB by using the inbuilt storage. When it launches, the Vivo Y21T is rumored to boast a 6.58-inch FHD+ LCD display with a waterdrop notch.

In India, a handset like the Vivo Y21T will cost less than Rs. 20,000, with the precise launch pricing still to be confirmed. As previously stated, the Vivo Y21T will be available in India on January 3rd, with the premium Vivo V23 series confirming its launch a few days later in India.

