Vivo Y21T With Snapdragon 680, 50MP Triple Cameras Goes Official; When Is It Coming To India?

Vivo has announced a mid-range device named the Vivo Y21T in the international market. The handset comes with a Snapdragon processor, Android 11 OS, triple cameras, and so on. The Vivo Y21T will be available in a single storage configuration and in two color options.

Vivo Y21T Features

The Vivo Y21T features a 6.51-inch LCD panel with a resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels and a 60Hz refresh rate. There is a dewdrop notch to house the front-facing camera sensor. The phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 chipset paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage.

For imaging, the phone comes with a triple camera system at the rear which includes a 50MP primary sensor, a 2MP macro snapper, and a 2MP depth sensor. Upfront, the Vivo Y21T sports an 8MP camera for selfies and videos.

Moreover, the phone runs Android 11-based Funtouch OS 12 and packs a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging tech. Other aspects include virtual RAM, additional storage options, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security. For connectivity, it supports dual-SIM, 4G, dual-band WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, and so on. Lastly, it measures 164.26 × 76.08 × 8.00mm in dimensions and weighs 182g.

Vivo Y21T Price

The price of the Vivo Y21T has been set at Rp 3,099,000 (around Rs. 16,213) for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage option. It comes in Midnight Blue and Pearl White color options.

Vivo Y21T India Launch Details

Vivo has not shared any details regarding the launch of the Vivo Y21T in India. If rumors are to be believed, the phone will go official on Jan 3 (tomorrow). However, the Indian variant is said to come with minor changes than the international variant. The Vivo Y21T is said to come with 4GB RAM instead of 6GB RAM and a 90Hz display, while the international variant comes with a 60Hz refresh rate.

Besides, the brand is also gearing up to launch the Vivo V23 series smartphones on January 5 in the country. The lineup will include the Vivo V23 and the V23 Pro. Both will be India's first phones with color-changing technology.

