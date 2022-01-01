Vivo V23 Series India Pricing Revealed Ahead Of Jan 5 Launch; Could Start At Rs. 31,990 News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Vivo is all set to launch the V23 series smartphones on January 5 in India. The lineup will most likely include two models - the Vivo V23 and the V23 Pro. The brand has already confirmed a few features of the upcoming devices. Now, the latest development has brought the pricing details and renders of both the Vivo V23 and the Vivo V23 Pro ahead of the official launch.

Vivo V23, V23 Pro India Pricing Tipped

The renders and pricing of the Vivo V23 series have been revealed by tipster Sudhanshu. Stating with the pricing, the Vivo V23 will start at Rs. 31,990 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model, while the high-end 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model of the Vivo V23 will be priced at Rs. 35,990.

On the other hand, the Pro model will carry a starting price of Rs. 41,990 for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, while the 12GB RAM + 256GB model will cost Rs. 45,990. Besides, the renders of the upcoming devices confirm that they will be available in two color options namely - Sunshine Gold and Stardust Black.

If the leaked prices are to be believed, the upcoming Vivo V23 series will be great competitors for other smartphones from brands like OnePlus, Realme, and Samsung. The Pro model with premium design will be a great alternative to the OnePlus 9.

Further, we already know that the upcoming Vivo V23 series will be India's first color-changing device. However, Vivo has confirmed that the color-changing technology is only available in Sunshine Gold color of the V23 Pro 5G and V23 5G. With this technology, the rear panel's color of the smartphones will change when exposed to sunlight and UV light.

Vivo V23, V23 Pro Features

The Vivo V23 Pro 5G is confirmed to feature an Ultra Slim 3D Curved display and will measure 7.36mm. The device will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chip paired with 8GB of RAM. It will also come with extended RAM which will give you a smooth experience.

For cameras, the Pro model is confirmed to feature 108MP triple cameras consisting of a super-wide-angle lens and a macro shooter. Upfront, it will have 50MP AF dual front cameras with dual flashlights.

On the other hand, the standard Vivo V23 5G will have a metal frame similar to the iPhone 12. The device will also feature triple sensors at the rear; however, it will offer a 64MP main sensor instead of 108MP. Upfront, the Vivo V23 will also sport dual cameras. It is tipped to pack the MediaTek Dimensity 920 chip and a 4,500 mAh battery with 44W fast charging technology.

Additionally, both models of the Vivo V23 series are said to run Android 12 OS with FunTouchOS 12 on top. Other details like display size and refresh rate are still unknown, so, stay tuned for January 5 launch which is scheduled at 12 PM (noon). In terms of availability, both devices will go on sale via Flipkart and the official site.

