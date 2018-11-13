ENGLISH

    The Chinese smartphone manufacturer Vivo is all geared up to launch its new line-up of smartphones under its 'Y' series. The first Vivo smartphone which is expected to e launched under the "Y" series of smartphones is the Vivo Y95. The "Y" series of Vivo smartphones are expected to be priced in the mid-tier segment with the Vivo Y95 expected to carry a price tag of Rs 14,999.

    Vivo Y95 latest leak hints at FullViiew notch display

    Similar to every other upcoming smartphone the Vivo Y95 has also been surrounded by the rumor mill suggesting the specifications and features which the smartphone will offer. This time, it's the hands-on images which are making the rounds over the web showcasing the design of the upcoming Vivo Y95 smartphone.

    The latest leaked images come from Android Pure, and the images reveal both the front and the rear panel of the Vivo Y95. An image of a retail box was also shared by the publication which shows the Vivo Y95 branding and sheds some information on front camera of the smartphone. Going by the leaked images by the publication, the Vivo Y95 will sport a FullView display with a waterdrop notch on top of it. The rear panel houses the dual-lens rear camera setup which is stacked vertically on the top left corner. The rear panel features a glossy dual-gradient design and a square-shaped fingerprint scanner is placed at the center of the back panel of the device. The box listing further showcases the Vivo V95 will feature an AI-backed 20MP front camera.

    As for the other features, the Vivo Y95 is said to sport a tall 6.2-inch FullView Halo display which will have an aspect ratio of 19:9. For optics, the device is expected to use a dual-rear camera setup comprising of the 13MP primary sensor and a 2Mp secondary sensor. Powering the device will be Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 SoC clocked at 1.9GHz. The onboard processor is expected to be paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of built-in storage. The device will most probably ship with Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box based on FunTouch OS. The Vivo Y95 will be fuelled by a big 4,030mAh battery.

    As of now, Vivo has not officially confirmed any details regarding the specs and pricing of the Y95, however, it is being speculated that the smartphone will carry a price tag of Rs 14,999 in India.

    Tuesday, November 13, 2018
