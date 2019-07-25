Just In
Vivo Z5 Live Image Leaked- Hints At 4,500 mAh Battery With 22.5W Fast Charging
Vivo Z5 has made some cameos in a few renders, which revealed some of its specifications. Now, the smartphone is in the news again due to its new leaked live image. The image has surfaced just ahead of its launch which is set on July 31 in China. It suggests the phone will have a 4,500 mAh battery with support of 22.5W fast charging.
Expected Specifications Of Vivo Z5
The image also confirms that the Vivo Z5 will sport a 6.38-inch AMOLED display, with a resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels. The front panel of the device might sport a waterdrop notch, with a slight chin at the bottom. The listing further tipped that the phone will be powered by a 2.3GHz octa-core processor, coupled with up to 8GB RAM and up to 128GB internal storage.
The Z5 is expected to come with the triple rear camera setup, including 48MP + 2MP + 8MP sensors. The setup will be aligned vertically with a flash module. The camera features include digital zoom, auto flash, face detection and touch to focus. It will also have continuous shooting and high dynamic range (HDR) modes.
For selfies, Z5 is supposed to have a 32MP sensor which will capture 8MP pixel binned images. The image suggests the device has no rear-mounted fingerprint scanner. The handset is believed to arrive in the Chinese market in three different color options: Green, Blue, and White.
(Source)
