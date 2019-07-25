ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Vivo Z5 Live Image Leaked- Hints At 4,500 mAh Battery With 22.5W Fast Charging

    By Kunwar Kunal
    |

    Vivo Z5 has made some cameos in a few renders, which revealed some of its specifications. Now, the smartphone is in the news again due to its new leaked live image. The image has surfaced just ahead of its launch which is set on July 31 in China. It suggests the phone will have a 4,500 mAh battery with support of 22.5W fast charging.

    Vivo Z5 Live Image Leaked- Hints At 4,500 mAh Battery With 22.5W

     

    Expected Specifications Of Vivo Z5

    The image also confirms that the Vivo Z5 will sport a 6.38-inch AMOLED display, with a resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels. The front panel of the device might sport a waterdrop notch, with a slight chin at the bottom. The listing further tipped that the phone will be powered by a 2.3GHz octa-core processor, coupled with up to 8GB RAM and up to 128GB internal storage.

    The Z5 is expected to come with the triple rear camera setup, including 48MP + 2MP + 8MP sensors. The setup will be aligned vertically with a flash module. The camera features include digital zoom, auto flash, face detection and touch to focus. It will also have continuous shooting and high dynamic range (HDR) modes.

    For selfies, Z5 is supposed to have a 32MP sensor which will capture 8MP pixel binned images. The image suggests the device has no rear-mounted fingerprint scanner. The handset is believed to arrive in the Chinese market in three different color options: Green, Blue, and White.

    (Source)

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: vivo news smartphones
    Story first published: Thursday, July 25, 2019, 13:15 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 25, 2019
    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue