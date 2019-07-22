Vivo Z5 Launch on July 31 Officially Confirmed: What to Expect News oi-Nageshwara Rao M

Previously, there were reports about Vivo's new smartphone, which also surfaced on TENAA. The brand has cleared the air by announcing the launch of the Vivo Z5 handset on 31st July in China. However, the company hasn't disclosed any of the specifications of this upcoming phone.

Expected Specifications Of Vivo Z5

Going by the TENNA listing, the Vivo Z5 might sport a 6.38-inch AMOLED full HD+ display with a waterdrop notch. The smartphone may use a 2.3 GHz octa-core Snapdragon 712 processor coupled with 6GB/8GB RAM and 64GB/128GB/256GB internal storage and Adreno 616 GPU for gaming.

For optics, the phone might feature a triple camera setup at the back aligned vertically. It is said to comprise a 48MP primary sensor, an 8MP secondary sensor, and a 2MP sensor. At the front, it is fitted with a 32MP selfie camera. The smartphone is expected to come with connectivity options including Bluetooth 5 and will be fuelled by a 4,420mAh battery, along with 22.5W fast charging support.

The device could feature its own Jovi AI assistant with a dedicated key on the left side of the phone. The right side will house the volume rockers and a power button. It has dimensions of 159.53 x 75.23 x 8.13mm and it weighs 189.6 grams.

The Z5 runs Android 9 Pie topped by Funtouch OS out-of-the-box and is supposed to come with an in-display fingerprint sensor. The phone might arrive in the market in Black and Gold color options. But it is expected that the price of Vivo Z5 in China would start at CNY 1893.72 (approx Rs. 18,999) for 6GB/64GB variant.

It would be interesting to see how the Vivo Z5 stacks up against its competitors which are available in the market with almost the same specs.

