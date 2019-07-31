Vivo Z5 Announced – Triple Rear Cameras, In-Display Fingerprint Sensor And More News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Finally, Vivo has unveiled the highly rumored Vivo Z5, which is the latest mid-range smartphone in its home market China. This new smartphone has many notable aspects including a 48MP rear camera sensor, an in-display fingerprint sensor and support for fast charging as well.

Vivo Z5 flaunt a gradient rear design that is the latest trend. Also, the device comes with the company's Funtouch OS 9.1 based on Android 9 Pie. There is a waterdrop notch display to house the 32MP selfie camera. While it has gone official in China, there is no word regarding the global release date of this smartphone.

Vivo Z5 Specifications And Features

Vivo Z5 bestows a 6.38-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels and an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. Under its hood, this smartphone makes use of an octa-core Snapdragon 712 SoC using a dual 2.3GHz Kryo 360 cores and hexa 1.7GHz Kryo 360 cores. This processor is paired with 6GB RAM with 64GB/128GB/256GB storage space and 8GB RAM with 128GB storage space.

For imaging, the Vivo Z5 flaunts triple cameras at its rear. There is a 48MP primary sensor with f/1.79 aperture, an 8MP secondary sensor with a 120-degree ultra-wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture and a third 2MP depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture. The selfie camera is a 32MP sensor with f/2.0 aperture.

This new Vivo smartphone comes with dual SIM support. There are connectivity aspects including dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi, Bluetooth 5, GPS and a USB Type-C port. Also, there is a 3.5mm headphone jack. The smartphone gets the power from a 4500mAh battery with support for 22.5W fast charging touted to charge it up to 50% in just 30 minutes.

Vivo Z5 Price And Availability

Vivo Z5 has been launched in Black, Blue and Aurora Blue color variants. The base variant with 6GB RAM + 64GB ROM is priced at 1598 yuan (approx. Rs. 16,000), the next variant with 6GB RAM + 128GB ROM is priced at 1898 yuan (approx. Rs. 19,000), the third variant with 6GB RAM + 256GB ROM is priced at 1998 yuan (approx. Rs. 20,000) and the high-end variant with 8GB RAM + 128GB ROM is priced at 2298 yuan (approx. Rs. 23,000). The pre-order will debut on August 1 and the sale will commence from August 6 in China.

Our Take On Vivo V5

Well, the Vivo V5 is a mid-range smartphone with those features that are in trend of late. And, we can expect it to be one of the bestsellers like the other Vivo smartphones in the country.

