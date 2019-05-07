Win OnePlus 7 Pro for free by just guessing the correct specifications News oi-Karan Sharma Here's how you can get a chance to win the upcoming flagship smartphone OnePlus 7 Pro.

OnePlus has published a new advertisement on leading newspapers of the country. The advertisement is about its upcoming flagship smartphone. According to the ad OnePlus is conducting a contest in which users can guess the specifications of the OnePlus 7 Pro and the lucky winners will be entitled to receive exciting prizes including a brand new OnePlus 7 Pro.

So note that the contest will be ending on May 8. The launch event of the OnePlus 7 series smartphone is scheduled on May 14 in Bengaluru, India. The newspaper advertisement seeks users to guess specification about primary camera configuration, processor model, RAM configuration, and battery of the OnePlus 7 Pro.

The contest began on 00:01 AM on May 7 which is today and it will last till 11:59 PM, May 8. Lucky winners will get OnePlus jerseys and one will be entitled to receive OnePlus 7 Pro.

How to participate in the contest

In order to take part in the contest first, you need to submit your entries to Facebook, Twitter, Instagram.

Participants' profiles and tweets/posts must be public.

After we confirm the winners, we will post the winners' names/handles on OnePlus Forums.

OnePlus owns the right to amend or suspend the contest at any given time.

The answers shared the need to match the specs of the OnePlus 7 Pro when it launches on 14th May 2019.

Do note that, OnePlus employees, their immediate family members (spouses, domestic partners, parents, grandparents, siblings, children and grandchildren), and our affiliates, advisors, business partners, advertising/Contest agencies are not eligible to enter the Contest.