Xiaomi 12X, Redmi K50 To Launch With MIUI 13, But There’s A Catch

The upcoming Xiaomi and its sub-brands Redmi and Poco smartphones are ready to launch. Most of the new next-gen devices are tipped to launch with the MIUI 13 OS based on Android 12. Xiaomi and Redmi executives had even teased the nearing launch of MIUI 13. However, it looks like some new phones might debut with the Android 11 version topped with MIUI 13 custom skin.

Xiaomi 12X, Redmi K50 With Android 11

Chinese blog Xiaomiui claims the Xiaomi 12X and the Redmi K50 will be among the new smartphones to launch with the latest MIUI 13. However, these phones will continue to run Android 11 instead of offering the Android 12 experience. That said, the popular Chinese brand might offer an Android 12 upgrade later, but nothing has been confirmed yet.

The report further suggests the slightly older processor on both phones is the reason for the year-old Android 11 OS. If these reports are to be believed, the upcoming Xiaomi 12X and the Redmi K50 will draw power from the Snapdragon 870+ chipset. The smartphones, codenamed Psyche and Poussin were spotted with the Qualcomm SM8250-based silicon, which is the Snapdragon 870+ processor.

Looking back, all smartphones with the Snapdragon 870+ chipset debuted with Android 11 OS out-of-the-box. Xiaomi could be continuing the tradition even with the next-gen Xiaomi 12X and the Redmi K50. What's more, the phone's software build is also under the testing phase, which further suggests Android 11 based MIUI 13 coming to Xiaomi 12X and Redmi K50.

Additionally, Xiaomi will have the advantage of launching the Xiaomi 12X and Redmi K50 with Android 11 instead of Android 12. Here, the company can skip developing an additional version of Android for Xiaomi 12X and Redmi K50 after Android 12. This also means the phones might get an Android 12 upgrade in the future.

Xiaomi 12X, Redmi K50 Launch: Everything We Know So Far

Xiaomi 12X is a rumored smartphone with the codename Psyche. The smartphone is tipped to flaunt a Mini design, similar to the iPhone Mini models. The upcoming Xiaomi Mini or Xiaomi 12X is tipped to feature a 6.28-inch display with a reportedly clamshell folding design. The upcoming phone is said to run Snapdragon 870+ chipset and a 50MP Samsung ISOCELL GN5 primary camera.

On the other hand, the Redmi K50 is among the most-anticipated smartphones from the brand. While a few reports say the Xiaomi 12X is the brand's Mini phone, others claim it's the rebranded Redmi K50. If these reports are true, the Redmi K50 could debut as Xiaomi 12X in India.

Here, the Redmi K50 is tipped to feature the same Snapdragon 870 with a similar design. The key difference between the two models is the camera, where the Redmi K50 is said to feature a 48MP Sony IMX582 main camera.