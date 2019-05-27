Xiaomi Black Shark 2 India launch: Watch the live stream here News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu Xiaomi Black Shark 2 will be a Flipkart exclusive in India.

Xiaomi Black Shark 2, the second-generation gaming smartphone from the company is all set to be launched today in India. Notably, the previous reports and teasers have confirmed that this smartphone will be launched as a Flipkart exclusive. With this launch, Xiaomi will tap into the budding gaming smartphone market in the country with a few devices.

Xiaomi Black Shark 2 launch live stream

The Black Shark 2 launch is all set to happen in New Delhi at an even at 1 PM today. Interested Mi fans can watch the live stream from the official Xiaomi YouTube channel or the video embedded below to get the live updates from the event. You can also stay tuned to the company's social media handles for updates.

Expected price in India

The smartphone was announced in China in four storage configurations. The base variant has 6GB RAM and 128GB storage space and is priced at 3199 yuan (approx. Rs. 33,000), the second variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage space priced at 3499 yuan (approx. Rs. 36,000), the third variant with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage space priced at 3799 yuan (approx. Rs. 39,000) and the top-end variant with 4199 yuan (approx. Rs. 43,000).

However, we cannot expect all these variants to be launched in the country. While the pricing is not known, this Xiaomi smartphone could be priced competitively in the gaming smartphone segment as it is the USP of the company.

Features you should know

The Black Shark 2 features a list of new technologies including the Liquid Cool 3.0 for better heat dissipation, Qualcomm Snapdragon's Elite Gaming to improve the gaming experience and TrueView Display for uplifted imaging. The smartphone features a Magic Press pressure-sensing technology similar to the 3D touch feature from Apple and enables customizing the pressure sensitivity on the display to provide better control. Moreover, the new touch algorithm on the device is designed to minimize the touch response time to 43.5 milliseconds. Black Shark 2 comes with AI-based noise reduction and an X-shaped antenna layout.