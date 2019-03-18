Xiaomi Black Shark 2 officially launched with Liquid Cooling 3.0: Price starts at Rs 32,700 News oi-Vivek Xiaomi Black Shark 2 is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC

Xiaomi's sub smartphone brand, Black Shark, has officially launched the 2nd Gen gaming smartphone, the Xiaomi Black Shark 2 with a lot of gaming-centric features and an attractive price tag.

The unique feature of the Xiaomi Black Shark 2 is the Liquid Cooling 3.0, which uses Tower-wide global liquid cooling system with the help of a liquid-cooled plate and liquid-cooled tube to dissipate the heat and to maintain the peak CPU and GPU performance even with the continues usage. According to Black Shark, the smartphone can reduce the CPU temperature by 14° C, which prevents the performance bottleneck of the smartphone.

Xiaomi Black Shark 2 price and availability

The Xiaomi Black Shark 2 will be initially available in China from the 18th of March, and the device will be launched in India in the next few weeks (officially confirmed). Here are the complete details on the pricing of the Xiaomi Black Shark 2.

Xiaomi Black Shark 2 with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage - 3199 Yuan or Rs 32,700

Xiaomi Black Shark 2 with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage - 3499 Yuan or Rs 35,750

Xiaomi Black Shark 2 with 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage - 3799 Yuan or Rs 38,850

Xiaomi Black Shark 2 with 12 GB RAM and 256 GB storage - 4199 Yuan or Rs 42,900

Xiaomi Black Shark 2 specifications

The Xiaomi Black Shark 2 has a 6.39-inch OLED display with FHD+ resolution, protected by 2.5D curved tempered glass. Unlike most of the smartphones launched in the last coupled of months, the Black Shark has a notch-less design with a noticeable amount of chin on the top and the bottom portion of the smartphone.

The OLED display on the Xiaomi Black Shark 2 offers up to 430 nits of brightness and supports 108.9% DCI – P3 color gamut. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC powers the Black Shark 2 with Adreno 640 GPU, coupled with 6/8/12 GB of RAM and 128/256 GB of internal storage.

The device has dual SIM card slots with support for 4G LTE and VoLTE on both the slots. The Black Shark 2 has a dual camera setup with a 48 MP primary camera (Samsung ISOCELL GM1 sensor) and a 13 MP telephoto lens. The primary camera on the Black Shark 2 is similar to the Redmi Note 7's (China variant) primary camera, which can take native 12 MP images.

There is a 20 MP high-res selfie camera on the front with 1080p video recording capability. The device has a 4000 mAh Li-ion battery with 27W fast charging support. Unfortunately, the Xiaomi Black Shark 2 does not offer a dedicated 3.5mm headphone jack.

The Xiaomi Black Shark 2 is a bit different from the original Black Shark smartphone, as the phone comes with stock Android OS with added optimizations to improve the overall gaming experience of the smartphone.

