ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Xiaomi Black Shark 2 officially launched with Liquid Cooling 3.0: Price starts at Rs 32,700

    Xiaomi Black Shark 2 is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC

    By
    |

    Xiaomi's sub smartphone brand, Black Shark, has officially launched the 2nd Gen gaming smartphone, the Xiaomi Black Shark 2 with a lot of gaming-centric features and an attractive price tag.

    Xiaomi Black Shark 2 officially launched with Liquid Cooling 3.0

     

    The unique feature of the Xiaomi Black Shark 2 is the Liquid Cooling 3.0, which uses Tower-wide global liquid cooling system with the help of a liquid-cooled plate and liquid-cooled tube to dissipate the heat and to maintain the peak CPU and GPU performance even with the continues usage. According to Black Shark, the smartphone can reduce the CPU temperature by 14° C, which prevents the performance bottleneck of the smartphone.

    Xiaomi Black Shark 2 price and availability

    The Xiaomi Black Shark 2 will be initially available in China from the 18th of March, and the device will be launched in India in the next few weeks (officially confirmed). Here are the complete details on the pricing of the Xiaomi Black Shark 2.

    • Xiaomi Black Shark 2 with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage - 3199 Yuan or Rs 32,700
    • Xiaomi Black Shark 2 with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage - 3499 Yuan or Rs 35,750
    • Xiaomi Black Shark 2 with 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage - 3799 Yuan or Rs 38,850
    • Xiaomi Black Shark 2 with 12 GB RAM and 256 GB storage - 4199 Yuan or Rs 42,900

    Xiaomi Black Shark 2 specifications

    The Xiaomi Black Shark 2 has a 6.39-inch OLED display with FHD+ resolution, protected by 2.5D curved tempered glass. Unlike most of the smartphones launched in the last coupled of months, the Black Shark has a notch-less design with a noticeable amount of chin on the top and the bottom portion of the smartphone.

    The OLED display on the Xiaomi Black Shark 2 offers up to 430 nits of brightness and supports 108.9% DCI – P3 color gamut. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC powers the Black Shark 2 with Adreno 640 GPU, coupled with 6/8/12 GB of RAM and 128/256 GB of internal storage.

     

    The device has dual SIM card slots with support for 4G LTE and VoLTE on both the slots. The Black Shark 2 has a dual camera setup with a 48 MP primary camera (Samsung ISOCELL GM1 sensor) and a 13 MP telephoto lens. The primary camera on the Black Shark 2 is similar to the Redmi Note 7's (China variant) primary camera, which can take native 12 MP images.

    There is a 20 MP high-res selfie camera on the front with 1080p video recording capability. The device has a 4000 mAh Li-ion battery with 27W fast charging support. Unfortunately, the Xiaomi Black Shark 2 does not offer a dedicated 3.5mm headphone jack.

    The Xiaomi Black Shark 2 is a bit different from the original Black Shark smartphone, as the phone comes with stock Android OS with added optimizations to improve the overall gaming experience of the smartphone.

    Source

    Story first published: Tuesday, March 19, 2019, 0:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 19, 2019
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue