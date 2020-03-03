Just In
- 32 min ago Sony S20A Entry-Segment Smartphone Gets Certified Via TENNA: Key Specifications Tipped
-
- 1 hr ago Call of Duty Mobile Season 4 With Multiplayer Map, Battle Pass Goes Live
- 1 hr ago Vivo Nex 3S 5G With Snapdragon 865 Processor To Debut On March 10: Expected Specifications
- 1 hr ago Oppo Launches Its Financial Services In India
Don't Miss
- News After PM Modi's tweet on giving away his social media accounts, Rahul Gandhi talks about coronavirus
- Movies Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan And Dilip Kumar's Similar Journey As Bollywood's Biggest Stars
- Finance RBI Assures Appropriate Actions To Maintain Market Confidence Amid Coronavirus Scare
- Sports Virat Kohli is a 'very passionate guy': Tim Southee defends India captain's outburst in Christchurch Test
- Automobiles 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe Launched In India: Prices Start At Rs 62.70 Lakh
- Lifestyle Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Proves She Is The Ultimate Heroine With These Three Dramatic Gowns
- Travel Best Places To Celebrate Holi In Karnataka
- Education UPSC Tie-breaking Principles For Civil Services And Other Exams
Xiaomi India Cancels On-Ground Redmi Note 9 Launch Event To Prevent Coronavirus Exposure
Two more cases of COVID 19 have been reported in India, which has increased the panic amongst the citizens of the country. As a preventive measure, Xiaomi has canceled the on-ground event for the launch of the Redmi Note 9 and the Redmi Note 9 Pro.
The company has issued an official statement stating how the outbreak of Coronavirus/COVID 19 is wild spreading across the globe and how it is affecting people. The company also said that they have been planning for this event for months and now, they have to cancel the event to reduce the risk of exposure to Coronavirus to Mi fans, media, brand partners, and Xiaomi employees.
A Great Move By Xiaomi India
This is definitely a step in the right direction. A lot of people from different parts of the world attend launch events. Over the last few years, Xiaomi's launch event has attracted thousands of people.
Important update.— Mi India #108MP IS COMING! (@XiaomiIndia) March 3, 2020
Due to recent reports of COVID-19 #CoronaOutbreak in certain parts of the country, we've decided not to host product launch events on-ground in March.
This is keeping in mind the safety of our fans, media friends, employees & partners.
Please stay safe.🙏 pic.twitter.com/ZgPwXS6Rgu
It is hard to screen everyone who is attending the launch event, and even if one single person has been infected by Coronavirus, then it might spread to the entire crowd. By canceling the on-ground launch event, the company has shown how much it cares about the people.
Due to the same reason, the entire Mobile World Congress 2020 was also canceled, which is the world's biggest mobile show, where a majority of brands will launch new products, including the next-generation smartphones.
When Will The Redmi Note 9 Series Will Launch In India?
The launch of the Redmi Note 9 will happen as usual. The Redmi Note 9 and the Redmi Note 9 Pro will launch on March 12. The company will hold a soft-launch or a live launch event, where it will be broadcasted on platforms like YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter.
The company also said that it will make this launch event "Note-worthy", again indicating the launch of the Redmi Note 9 and the Redmi Note 9 series of smartphones.
-
29,999
-
15,999
-
23,788
-
19,489
-
22,990
-
29,499
-
19,990
-
25,999
-
34,775
-
1,06,900
-
16,995
-
29,499
-
10,990
-
19,990
-
12,999
-
13,883
-
15,290
-
62,900
-
34,775
-
45,900
-
10,390
-
55,000
-
12,999
-
23,390
-
22,524
-
18,820
-
70,999
-
72,999
-
15,500
-
11,999