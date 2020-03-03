ENGLISH

    Xiaomi India Cancels On-Ground Redmi Note 9 Launch Event To Prevent Coronavirus Exposure

    Two more cases of COVID 19 have been reported in India, which has increased the panic amongst the citizens of the country. As a preventive measure, Xiaomi has canceled the on-ground event for the launch of the Redmi Note 9 and the Redmi Note 9 Pro.

    Xiaomi India Cancels On-Ground Redmi Note 9 Launch Event

     

    The company has issued an official statement stating how the outbreak of Coronavirus/COVID 19 is wild spreading across the globe and how it is affecting people. The company also said that they have been planning for this event for months and now, they have to cancel the event to reduce the risk of exposure to Coronavirus to Mi fans, media, brand partners, and Xiaomi employees.

    A Great Move By Xiaomi India

    This is definitely a step in the right direction. A lot of people from different parts of the world attend launch events. Over the last few years, Xiaomi's launch event has attracted thousands of people.

    It is hard to screen everyone who is attending the launch event, and even if one single person has been infected by Coronavirus, then it might spread to the entire crowd. By canceling the on-ground launch event, the company has shown how much it cares about the people.

    Due to the same reason, the entire Mobile World Congress 2020 was also canceled, which is the world's biggest mobile show, where a majority of brands will launch new products, including the next-generation smartphones.

     

    When Will The Redmi Note 9 Series Will Launch In India?

    The launch of the Redmi Note 9 will happen as usual. The Redmi Note 9 and the Redmi Note 9 Pro will launch on March 12. The company will hold a soft-launch or a live launch event, where it will be broadcasted on platforms like YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter.

    The company also said that it will make this launch event "Note-worthy", again indicating the launch of the Redmi Note 9 and the Redmi Note 9 series of smartphones.

    Story first published: Tuesday, March 3, 2020, 15:23 [IST]
