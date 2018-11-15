ENGLISH

Xiaomi to launch a new notch-phone on 22nd of November: Is it Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro?

Redmi 6 Pro is the first Redmi-notch phone from Xiaomi India

    Xiaomi is all set for the launch of a new smartphone in India on the 22nd of November. The company has sent out a media invite, which hints towards the launch of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro with a quote: The New Note Rises".

    Xiaomi to launch a new notch-phone on 22nd of November

     

    The Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro will be the second Redmi smartphone to launch in India with a notch display. In terms of specifications, the Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro might offer a similar set of specifications as of the Redmi Note 5 Pro.

    Difference between the Redmi Note 5 Pro and the Redmi Note 6 Pro

    There will be at least two major difference between the Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro and the Redmi Note 5 Pro. The Redmi Note 6 Pro will have a notch display, whereas the Redmi Note 5 Pro has a standard 18:9 aspect ratio display. The Redmi Note 6 Pro will also be the first Redmi smartphone to launch in India with a dual front-facing selfie camera setup.

    Other than these two changes, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro will have an exact set of features and specifications as of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro.

    Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro specifications

    The Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro will come with a 6.26-inch IPS LCD screen with a notch cut out, offering a 19:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, the smartphone will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC with 4/6 GB RAM and 64/128 GB internal storage.

     

    The device will have a total of 4 cameras (two on the back and two on the front). The main camera setup consists of a 12 MP primary RGB sensor and a 5 MP depth sensor, whereas the selfie camera unit offers a 20 MP primary RGB sensor and a 2 MP depth sensor for improved selfie portrait mode.

    Just like the Note 5 Pro, the Note 6 Pro will have a 4000 mAh battery with fast charging support via micro USB port with a dedicated headphone jack. In terms of pricing, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro might cost Rs 14,999 for the base variant and the high-end variant with 6 GB RAM might cost Rs 16,999.

    Story first published: Thursday, November 15, 2018, 15:45 [IST]
