Xiaomi may soon introduce a Snapdragon 845 powered smartphone in India

Xiaomi, the Chinese tech giant has announced four Snapdragon 845-powered flagship smartphone by far this year. The list of the flagship range smartphones which will feature the Snapdragon 845 includes Xiaomi Mi 8, Mi 8 Explorer Edition, Mi Mix 2S and the Black Shark gaming smartphone, however, none of the aforementioned devices have made their way to the Indian market. Now, it seems the situation is soon going to change as the company is working on bringing a high-end flagship device for the Indian masses.

According to a report from Beebom, the upcoming flagship device is codenamed as 'Beryllium' and the information related to the device was first spotted in the firmware files which were created earlier in March. It is also being reported that the files were first obtained by @FunkyHuawei and was examined by the XDA Developers, which in turn led to the discovery of the flagship-device which is making its way to the Indian markets.

The reports further suggest that there were two different version of the device spotted in the firmware files dated from March this year which includes the 'Beryllium' and 'Beryllium global'. Along with this the code of the MIUI camera app had mentioned 'India' twice in the files, the first one in the 'isIndiaBeautyFilter' and the second time in the 'dualcamera India' both of which provide a positive result only when India is set in the build property.

In terms of specifications, the upcoming 'Beryllium' smartphones are said to be powered by a Snapdragon 845 processor and run on MIUI based on Android Oreo 8.1. Along with this, the device is also expected to features 18:9 aspect ratio edge-to-edge LCD display with a notch.

The Beryllium is expected to be powered by a large 4,000 mAH battery. For added security, the device will also feature a fingerprint scanner. In the imaging department, the device will feature a dual-camera setup along with optical zoom support. The device will also feature an NFC chip onboard. The information related to the Beryllium device is limited to this only at the moment.

It is also expected that the 'Beryllium' might not be the Mi MIX 3 as the firmware files mention an 18:9 aspect ratio edge-edge display with a notch, on the other hand, the Mi Mix 3 is expected to feature a pop-up selfie camera.