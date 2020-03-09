ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Xiaomi Mi 10 Series Global Launch Slated For March 27

    By
    |

    Back in February, Xiaomi was expected to unveil the M10 series smartphones globally during the MWC 2020 tech show in Barcelona. As the event got canceled, the company launched the flagship duo only in its home market China. Now, there seems to be a confirmation on the global launch date of the smartphones.

    Xiaomi Mi 10 Series Global Launch Date
     

    It was been confirmed that the Xiaomi Mi 10 series global launch could be scheduled for March 27. The launch event is slated to be live streamed starting from 6:30 PM IST on the mentioned date. Going by the existing speculations, we can expect these smartphones to be launched in India as well on the same date.

    Xiaomi Mi 10 Series Response

    Xiaomi Mi 10 Series Response

    When it comes to the Xiaomi Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro, these smartphones have received overwhelming response in the Chinese market. The first batch of pre-orders were sold out within minutes. As per reports, the Mi 10 witnessed a sales of around 50,000 units during the pre-order and the Pro variant witnessed nearly 40,000 units during the same.

    Xiaomi Mi 10, Mi 10 Pro India Release Details
     

    Xiaomi Mi 10, Mi 10 Pro India Release Details

    Last week, we came across a report revealing the RAM, storage options, and color variants of the Xiaomi Mi 10 in India. It suggested that the Mi 10 could be launched with at least 8GB RAM and 128GB storage space in the country. And, it is said to arrive in Coral Green and Twilight Gray colors. It is yet to be confirmed if the company will launch the Mi 10 Pro with 12GB RAM.

    Xiaomi Mi 10, Mi 10 Pro Highlights

    Xiaomi Mi 10, Mi 10 Pro Highlights

    Talking about the highlights of the Xiaomi Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro, these flagship smartphones use the Snapdragon 865 SoC and support 5G connectivity. There is a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with HDR10+, 90Hz refresh rate, FHD+ resolution, and 180Hz touch response. There are 8GB RAM and 12GB RAM options in both smartphones.

    The major difference between the Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro is in the rear camera. The Mi 10 features a quad-camera setup with a 108MP primary sensor, a 13MP secondary ultra-wide camera sensor, a 2MP tertiary macro lens, and a fourth 2MP depth sensor.

    On the other hand, the Mi 10 Pro comes with an advanced quad-camera module with a 108MP primary sensor, an 8MP secondary telephoto lens with 10x hybrid zoom, a 12MP secondary telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom and a fourth 20MP ultra-wide angle lens.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: xiaomi news smartphones
    Story first published: Monday, March 9, 2020, 11:08 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 9, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X