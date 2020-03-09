Xiaomi Mi 10 Series Global Launch Slated For March 27

It was been confirmed that the Xiaomi Mi 10 series global launch could be scheduled for March 27. The launch event is slated to be live streamed starting from 6:30 PM IST on the mentioned date. Going by the existing speculations, we can expect these smartphones to be launched in India as well on the same date.

Xiaomi Mi 10 Series Response

When it comes to the Xiaomi Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro, these smartphones have received overwhelming response in the Chinese market. The first batch of pre-orders were sold out within minutes. As per reports, the Mi 10 witnessed a sales of around 50,000 units during the pre-order and the Pro variant witnessed nearly 40,000 units during the same.

Xiaomi Mi 10, Mi 10 Pro India Release Details

Last week, we came across a report revealing the RAM, storage options, and color variants of the Xiaomi Mi 10 in India. It suggested that the Mi 10 could be launched with at least 8GB RAM and 128GB storage space in the country. And, it is said to arrive in Coral Green and Twilight Gray colors. It is yet to be confirmed if the company will launch the Mi 10 Pro with 12GB RAM.

Xiaomi Mi 10, Mi 10 Pro Highlights

Talking about the highlights of the Xiaomi Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro, these flagship smartphones use the Snapdragon 865 SoC and support 5G connectivity. There is a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with HDR10+, 90Hz refresh rate, FHD+ resolution, and 180Hz touch response. There are 8GB RAM and 12GB RAM options in both smartphones.

The major difference between the Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro is in the rear camera. The Mi 10 features a quad-camera setup with a 108MP primary sensor, a 13MP secondary ultra-wide camera sensor, a 2MP tertiary macro lens, and a fourth 2MP depth sensor.

On the other hand, the Mi 10 Pro comes with an advanced quad-camera module with a 108MP primary sensor, an 8MP secondary telephoto lens with 10x hybrid zoom, a 12MP secondary telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom and a fourth 20MP ultra-wide angle lens.