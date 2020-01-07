ENGLISH

    Xiaomi Mi 10 Spotted On AnTuTu With Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC

    By
    |

    At the Qualcomm Tech Summit 2019, Xiaomi officially confirmed that it will be one of the first brands to roll out a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC powered flagship. Now, a smartphone featuring the flagship Qualcomm chipset has posted a benchmark on AnTuTu, which is expected to the Xiaomi Mi 10.

    The Xiaomi Mi 10 will be the successor to the Xiaomi Mi 9, which was launched in early 2019. Considering the AnTuTu scores, the Mi 10 is currently the highest-scoring device on the platform, which manages to get a total score of 560217. Similarly, in the graphics department alone, the phone has scored 210317, making the Adreno 650 GPU the fastest in the market.

    Compared to the Snapdragon 855, the Snapdragon 865 posts at least 15 percent improvement in the overall performance on AnTuTu. This improvement should further improve the overall responsiveness of the upcoming smartphones featuring the new Qualcomm chipset.

    Except for these scores, the benchmark site does not reveal anything about the hardware of the smartphone. Considering the recent trends, we can assume that the Xiaomi Mi 10 will offer at least 8GB RAM and 128GB ROM.

    The Xiaomi Mi 10 is expected to offer a quad-camera setup with a 64MP primary camera, while the Mi 10 Pro might come with a 108MP primary sensor, similar to the Xiaomi Mi Note 10. These smartphones are likely to offer an AMOLED display with at least 1080p resolution and 90Hz refresh rate to compete against the likes of OnePlus and Asus flagship smartphones.

     

    Xiaomi Mi 10 Pricing

    One thing that has been consistent with the Xiaomi flagship phones is the pricing. Compared to the competition, they have always been affordable and offered the latest hardware. The same can be expected with the Mi 10, where the base variant should cost less than $500 and will only be made available in select markets.

    Source

