Just In
Don't Miss
- News We responded to PCR calls on time says Delhi Police on JNU violence
- Finance UAE Tourist Visa To Have 5-Year Validity; To Diversify Nations' Portfolio
- Lifestyle Here's The Date, Time And Sutak Kaal For The First Eclipse Of 2020
- Sports Chardy sets up Wawrinka meeting in Qatar
- Movies Taapsee Pannu, Swara Bhaskar, Zoya Akhtar & Others Protest Against JNU Violence
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In Tamil Nadu In 2020
- Automobiles Dakar Rally Stage 1 Highlights: KTMs Toby Price In Overall Lead
- Education TNPSC Upcoming Exams 2020: Explore Annual Recruitment Planner For 2020
Xiaomi Mi 10 Spotted On AnTuTu With Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC
At the Qualcomm Tech Summit 2019, Xiaomi officially confirmed that it will be one of the first brands to roll out a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC powered flagship. Now, a smartphone featuring the flagship Qualcomm chipset has posted a benchmark on AnTuTu, which is expected to the Xiaomi Mi 10.
The Xiaomi Mi 10 will be the successor to the Xiaomi Mi 9, which was launched in early 2019. Considering the AnTuTu scores, the Mi 10 is currently the highest-scoring device on the platform, which manages to get a total score of 560217. Similarly, in the graphics department alone, the phone has scored 210317, making the Adreno 650 GPU the fastest in the market.
Compared to the Snapdragon 855, the Snapdragon 865 posts at least 15 percent improvement in the overall performance on AnTuTu. This improvement should further improve the overall responsiveness of the upcoming smartphones featuring the new Qualcomm chipset.
Except for these scores, the benchmark site does not reveal anything about the hardware of the smartphone. Considering the recent trends, we can assume that the Xiaomi Mi 10 will offer at least 8GB RAM and 128GB ROM.
The Xiaomi Mi 10 is expected to offer a quad-camera setup with a 64MP primary camera, while the Mi 10 Pro might come with a 108MP primary sensor, similar to the Xiaomi Mi Note 10. These smartphones are likely to offer an AMOLED display with at least 1080p resolution and 90Hz refresh rate to compete against the likes of OnePlus and Asus flagship smartphones.
Xiaomi Mi 10 Pricing
One thing that has been consistent with the Xiaomi flagship phones is the pricing. Compared to the competition, they have always been affordable and offered the latest hardware. The same can be expected with the Mi 10, where the base variant should cost less than $500 and will only be made available in select markets.
-
22,990
-
29,999
-
19,990
-
28,999
-
34,999
-
1,07,899
-
15,999
-
36,990
-
79,999
-
71,990
-
14,999
-
9,999
-
63,900
-
34,999
-
15,999
-
24,999
-
44,900
-
19,999
-
16,999
-
9,999
-
9,999
-
51,420
-
12,000
-
20,580
-
9,999
-
30,500
-
40,705
-
22,160
-
18,200
-
18,270