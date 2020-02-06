Just In
Xiaomi Mi 10 Will Be The First Smartphone To Offer LPDDR5 RAM
Almost every smartphone launched in 2019 came with an LPDDR4x RAM, which was faster and power-efficient compared to LPDDR4 RAM. Micron recently confirmed that the company has started to manufacture LPDDR5 RAM, which is likely to be seen on upcoming flagship smartphones.
Now, according to a leak, the Xiaomi Mi 10 will be the first smartphone in the world to feature LPDDR5 RAM. Compared to LPDDR4 RAM, the LPDDR5 RAM will be useful in processing 100MP images and high-resolution video editing. Along with the LPDDR5 RAM, the Xiaomi Mi 10 is also expected to use UFS 3.1 storage, which offers faster read and write speeds compared to UFS 3.0 standards.
The LPDDR5 standard is said to offer a great platform for AI applications and we are likely to see phones with up to 12GB LPDDR5 RAM support in 2020 and the Xiaomi Mi 10 will be one of the first smartphones to ship with this RAM technology.
Compared to the LPDDR4 technology, the LPDDR5 technology RAM is not only faster but is it much more efficient, which makes it a great option to be used on high-end smartphones to improve battery efficiency.
Phones Might Get A Bit Expensive
Considering how new this technology is, the first set of smartphones featuring LPDDR5 RAM might get a bit expensive compared to other smartphones with LPDDR4 RAM, as it is likely to cost more than the previous generation RAM type. This means the Xiaomi Mi 10 is likely to cost a bit more than the Mi 9.
Other upcoming smartphones like the Samsung Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, Galaxy S20 Ultra, OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro, and the OnePlus 8 Lite are also expected to come with LPDDR5 RAM. Similarly, Apple's next-generation iPhones, the iPhone 12 family is likely to use LPDDR5 RAM as well.
