Just In
- 52 min ago 12.9-Inch Apple iPad Pro With Mini-LED Display To Arrive In Q1 2021
-
- 1 hr ago Flipkart Quiz Answers For December 28: Your Chance To Win Flipkart Super Coins
- 1 hr ago Steam And Sanitize Your Clothes With LG Styler Priced At Rs. 1,60,000
- 2 hrs ago Amazon Nescafe Quiz: How To Play And Win Rs. 10,000 Prize
Don't Miss
- Movies Bigg Boss Tamil 4: Netizens Accuse Som Shekar Of Using Cellphone Inside The House, Video Goes Viral
- News PM Modi, top BJP leaders pay tributes to Arun Jaitley
- Finance 5 Reasons Studio Apartments Have Become The go-to Options For Millennials?
- Automobiles Renault Kiger With Sunroof Spied Testing Ahead of 2021 India Launch: Spy Pics & Details
- Sports India vs Australia, 2nd Test: Umesh Yadav taken for scans after complaining of pain in his calf while bowling
- Lifestyle New Year 2021: 21 Heart-warming Wishes, Greetings, Images For Friends, Family And Colleagues
- Education BPSC 66th Prelims Answer Key 2020 Provisional For Set A, B, C & D
- Travel 10 Best New Year Destinations In Karnataka
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro Camera Performance Outperforms Flagships: Can It Be Justified?
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro camera performance seems to be on top of the list, beating several other smartphones with higher specs. The DxOMark benchmark rating has placed Xiaomi and Huawei as one of the highest camera performers, beating even the iPhone 12 Pro Max and the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra.
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro Camera Performance
Several camera-centric smartphones like the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra have topped the charts with its performance. However, a premium mid-range smartphone like the Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro has also won over users. According to the DxOMark rating, the Mi 10T Pro has secured a solid stand in the middle of the top 5 smartphones, easily outperforming devices like the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra.
Going into the details, the benchmark notes it conducted several proprietary tests on the Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro 5G to arrive at this conclusion. The listing says the Mi 10T Pro "isn't quite on par with Xiaomi's best camera phones, which delivery better low-light and zoom performance, but it certainly holds its own in the mid-range segment."
Can It Be Justified?
To note, the Mi 10T Pro features a 108MP primary shooter, just like the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra. However, there are several categories like the HDP capabilities, ghosting artifacts, low-light performance, and so on that seem to be below par. Moreover, the photos clicked on the Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro come with a massive loss of details, especially in low-light conditions.
Moreover, there isn't a dedicated Bokeh lens for any in-depth estimation. The DxOMark also talks about the video performance, where the Mi 10T Pro provides stable performance but begins to waver in low-light conditions.
End Result
The DxOMark concludes that the Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro is very ideal to shoot in well-lit environments or even in ambient lighting. In this scenario, devices like the iPhone 12 Pro, Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra, and other flagships secure a strong foothold. The benchmark stresses that the Mi 10T Pro stands out in its class of mid-range smartphones in the camera department.
-
24,989
-
34,990
-
23,999
-
64,999
-
49,999
-
86,999
-
20,999
-
54,990
-
42,999
-
39,999
-
20,699
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
49,999
-
7,999
-
8,980
-
17,091
-
10,999
-
34,999
-
38,999
-
45,025
-
37,165
-
45,060
-
14,610
-
84,999
-
94,000
-
38,000
-
30,999
-
11,999
-
9,999