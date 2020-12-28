Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro Camera Performance Outperforms Flagships: Can It Be Justified? News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro camera performance seems to be on top of the list, beating several other smartphones with higher specs. The DxOMark benchmark rating has placed Xiaomi and Huawei as one of the highest camera performers, beating even the iPhone 12 Pro Max and the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra.

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro Camera Performance

Several camera-centric smartphones like the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra have topped the charts with its performance. However, a premium mid-range smartphone like the Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro has also won over users. According to the DxOMark rating, the Mi 10T Pro has secured a solid stand in the middle of the top 5 smartphones, easily outperforming devices like the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra.

Going into the details, the benchmark notes it conducted several proprietary tests on the Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro 5G to arrive at this conclusion. The listing says the Mi 10T Pro "isn't quite on par with Xiaomi's best camera phones, which delivery better low-light and zoom performance, but it certainly holds its own in the mid-range segment."

Can It Be Justified?

To note, the Mi 10T Pro features a 108MP primary shooter, just like the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra. However, there are several categories like the HDP capabilities, ghosting artifacts, low-light performance, and so on that seem to be below par. Moreover, the photos clicked on the Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro come with a massive loss of details, especially in low-light conditions.

Moreover, there isn't a dedicated Bokeh lens for any in-depth estimation. The DxOMark also talks about the video performance, where the Mi 10T Pro provides stable performance but begins to waver in low-light conditions.

End Result

The DxOMark concludes that the Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro is very ideal to shoot in well-lit environments or even in ambient lighting. In this scenario, devices like the iPhone 12 Pro, Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra, and other flagships secure a strong foothold. The benchmark stresses that the Mi 10T Pro stands out in its class of mid-range smartphones in the camera department.

