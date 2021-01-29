Xiaomi Mi 11 Global Launch Pegged For February 8: Report News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Xiaomi Mi 11 joined the company's premium smartphone portfolio back in December 2020. Its global launch has been due for a while. The MI 11's global model recently was sighted on several online platforms. It seems that the official launch of Xiaomi's new flagship is just around the corner. The device will be arriving in the first half of next month as per some news reports online.

Xiaomi Mi 11 Global Launch Date

The Xiaomi Mi 11 is scheduled to arrive on February 8, 2021. While the company hasn't announced this date officially, some industry sources have tipped this launch date. Going by the information, the company has already shared the invite for the launch event to several media publications as well as industry stakeholders.

It is also suggested that the company will be hosting an online launch event which is scheduled to begin at 12 pm GMT (5.30 PM IST). We would suggest you take this information as a grain of salt as the company is yet to confirm the Mi 11's February 8 launch officially.

The company is also yet to take the wraps off the Mi 11 Pro model. We might see the debut of the Pro model in the coming months following the standard Mi 11 launch. Speaking of the hardware, the company isn't expected to make any changes to the Mi 11's global model.

The device will be equipped with a 6.81-inch FHD+ display with a 91.4 percent screen-to-body ratio and 1440 x 3200 pixels resolution. The panel will further deliver a 120Hz refresh rate and will be HDR 10 certified. Under the hood, the handset makes use of the most recent Qualcomm's flagship 5G-ready chipset, i.e, the Snapdragon 888 processor.

The triple-lens camera setup at the rear has a 108MP primary sensor with an f/1.9 aperture, a 13MP wide-angle lens with an f/2.4 aperture, and a 5MP sensor. The selfie camera setup includes a 20MP sensor inside the punch-hole. The battery powering the Mi 11is a 4,600 mAh unit with 55W wired and 55W wireless fast-changing technology.

