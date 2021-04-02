Xiaomi Mi 11 Series, Mi Band 6, IoT Devices India Launch Date Tipped News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

On Thursday, it was confirmed by Xiaomi that Mi 11 Ultra launched in India later this month. However, it looks like this will not be the only product to be launched in the country soon. Similar to the global launch event, there could be many products that will see the light of the day in India in the coming weeks.

As per a report by FoneArena, Xiaomi could be in plans to launch the Mi 11 series smartphones, Mi Band 6 fitness band, a new smartwatch and a slew of IoT devices in the country on April 23.

Upcoming Xiaomi Launch Event In India

A recent finding by Xiaomiui hinted that five smartphones in the Mi 11 series could be launched in India. Well, these include the Mi 11, Mi 11 Ultra, Mi 11X Pro (aka Redmi K40 Pro+, and Mi 11i), Mi 11X (aka Redmi K40, and POCO F3), and Mi 11 Lite (4G).

The source took to Twitter to reveal a chart but it could be confusing for many as the company hasn't released a couple of devices mentioned over there in India in the past few years.

However, the other report hints that the Xiaomi Mi 11, Mi 11X and Mi 11 Ultra are confirmed to be launched in the country later this month.

What We Think

One thing that we believe is that the Xiaomi Mi 11X could be pitched against the Oneplus 9R while the Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro could compete against the more advanced OnePlus 9 Pro. Also, the company touts the latter as a SuperPhone as it features cutting-edge technology.

It looks like this is the first time that Xiaomi is this aggressive to launch the Mi series of smartphones in India. As it is possible to launch the rebranded variants of the Redmi K40 series phones under the Mi 11 lineup, it could hint at the discontinuation of Redmi K series smartphones in the country. Also, this goes in line with the company's previous announcement dating back to early 2020 that it will focus on the Mi brand for the Indian market.

