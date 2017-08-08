Is Xiaomi Mi 5X coming to India next month?

Xiaomi announced the Mi 5X and MIUI 9 in China in late July. The smartphone went on sale on August 1 in the country and the MIUI 9 is all set to be rolled out to the Mi 6 and Redmi Note 4/4X smartphones.

While the Mi 6 flagship smartphone is yet to be released in India, it looks like the company is all set to launch the Mi 5X in the country. Well, going by a recent tweet made by the company's India head Manu Kumar Jain, Xiaomi is in plans to release their first dual camera smartphone in India in September. The tweet reads, "Can't wait for you guys to check out Xiaomi's first dual-camera phone in India. Coming next month."

The tweet does not divulge the name of the smartphone that Xiaomi is planning to release in India. As the tweet talks about the presence of a dual rear camera smartphone and we cannot except the Mi 6 to be launched in India in September, we can expect the Mi 5X to hit the Indian stores next month. Though we cannot rule out the possibilities of witnessing the release of the Mi 6 in India, we go by the reports tipping that the Mi 6 might not be making its way into the Indian market. Until there is a drastic change in Xiaomi's plans for India, we cannot expect to see the Mi 6 launch here.

In terms of specifications, the Xiaomi Mi 5X is fitted with a 5.5-inch FHD 1080p display. Under its hood, the device employs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 SoC teamed up with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage space. The smartphone draws power from a 3080mAh battery that delivers the necessary power to keep it running all through the day. The major highlight of the Xiaomi Mi 5X is that it is the first smartphone to boot on MIUI 9 based on Android Nougat. The Xiaomi Mi 5X was launched in three color variants - Black, Gold, and Rose Gold. The smartphone is priced at 1499 yuan (approx. Rs. 14,000).