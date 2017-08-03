300,000 units of Xiaomi Mi 5X sold in first flash sale

Xiaomi unveiled the Mi 5X and the MIUI 9 in July. At the time of unveiling, the company announced that the sale of this smartphone will debut on August 1 in China.

As claimed, the Xiaomi Mi 5X went on sale on Tuesday in the company's homeland. According to the co-founder of Xiaomi, Lin Bin, almost 300,000 units of the Mi 5X were sold during the first sale. He thanked the brand ambassador of the smartphone - Wu Yifan to have endorsed the device. Also, he revealed that the rose gold variant of the Mi 5X received the highest number of sales.

Having said that the first flash sale of the Xiaomi Mi 5X is over, the next sale is slated to happen on August 5 at 10 AM. This is a mid-range smartphone and the third smartphone from Xiaomi's stable to feature a dual lens rear camera setup. This smartphone makes use of the flagship level camera sensors those were seen on the Mi 6. However, the performance of this camera unit remains unknown for now.

To refresh on the other specifications, the Xiaomi Mi 5X has been launched with a 5.5-inch FHD 1080p display. At its heart, the device employs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 SoC teamed up with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage space. The smartphone makes use of a 3080mAh battery that delivers the necessary power to keep it running all through the day. The major highlight of the Xiaomi Mi 5X is that it is the first smartphone to boot on MIUI 9 based on Android Nougat.

The Xiaomi Mi 5X is available in three color variants - Black, Gold, and Rose Gold. The smartphone is priced at 1499 yuan (approx. Rs. 14,000). This pricing is pretty impressive given the advanced flagship level specifications and features of the smartphone.

Via: GizmoChina