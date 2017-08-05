Xiaomi Mi 6 and Redmi Note 4X MIUI 9 update coming on August 11

After announcing the MIUI 9 update for the Mi 5X last week Xiaomi has now stated that the company will be releasing the same for Mi 6 and Redmi Note 4X.

According to MyDrivers, the Chinese manufacturer will be releasing the new version of MIUI on August 11. The website further has a detailed report about Xiaomi's plans for the roll out. Notably, the company is planning to upgrade a total of 17 devices to latest MIUI 9.

The smartphones that will receive the update first includes Xiaomi Mi 6, Mi 5X and the Redmi Note 4X. The company will again release a second wave of the update on August 25 and this time 12 smartphones will probably receive the update. The smartphones will include Xiaomi Mi Mix, Mi Note 2, Mi 5, Mi 5s, Mi 5s Plus, Mi 5c, Mi Max 2, Mi Max, Mi 4s, Mi Note and Mi 4X.

Apart from this, the company seems to have planned a third phase of the rollout which will mostly happen in September. And this phase will include the entry level devices from the company like the Redmi 2A and Redmi 1/1S.

Well, now that this report has surfaced on the web it only means one thing. The company seems to be aiming at bringing the update to a broad range of its smartphones that are in the market.

In any case, Xiaomi's MIUI 9 is based on Android 7.0 Nougat and once the update is rolled out the device owners will be able to experience Nougat and its features like split-screen multitasking, improved battery life with Doze on the go and more hands-on.

As for the Chinese owners, the update will likely bring enhancements like Image Search, Smart app launcher, and Smart Assistant. Xiaomi may bring these features to other markets as well. We will be checking with Xiaomi on the timeline for the release of the new update in India.